The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

George Russell Celebrates In Austrian Grand Prix Win

George Russell Celebrates In Austrian Grand Prix Win

Mercedes driver George Russell celebrated his second career win at the Austrian Grand Prix by yelling, "Yabba, Dabba Do!" over the radio.

Russell was handed Austrian Grand Prix victory after leading duo Max Verstappen and Lando Norris clashed wheels and flew out of contention.

Britain's Russell stayed out of trouble behind them and glided by for his second F1 triumph after winning in Brazil in 2022.

Triple world champion and standings leader Verstappen had looked poised for an easy victory on his Red Bull team's home track after winning the sprint race and topping qualifying on Saturday.

But a slow second pit-stop allowed Norris to close up behind him and on a third attempt to pass the Dutchman, their wheels touched.

Norris had to retire while Verstappen limped home fifth despite being handed a 10-second penalty for causing the collision with Norris. McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri was second and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz third.

"Yabba, Dabba Do!" said Russell over the radio after snatching Mercedes' first win in 36 grands prix. "It's not over until it's over."

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

It looked like it would be a mere procession for Verstappen, chasing a third win in a row this season and a fifth victory at Spielberg.

He had sped away from the pack from the pole, with all drivers managing the first lap without any major incidents.

The first drama came in the first pit-stops where Verstappen's car almost hit Norris as he boxed but the Dutchman avoided a penalty for unsafe release. Norris said on the radio: "He launched right at me. He launched straight into me. I couldn't turn right to the box."

When they both boxed a second time, Red Bull's mechanics were uncharacteristically slow but Verstappen still re-entered the race just in front.

Norris was on his tail though and the Briton tried to pass, only to complain that Verstappen had blocked his racing line. Norris then did overtake but immediately gave Verstappen the place back after exceeding track limits.

It set up an exciting last 10 laps, with Norris getting past again but appearing to force Verstappen off the track, with the champion somehow emerging ahead.

The next attempt on lap 64 of 71 saw both cars clash and Verstappen's tyre blew, knocking him down the pack. Norris was then given a 5-second penalty for leaving the track too often but damage to his car was too much anyway and his race was over.

The Dutch fans could at least celebrate Verstappen nudging 81 points ahead of second-placed Norris in the overall standings

The 26-year-old Verstappen has been slightly less dominant this season, now missing out in four races already compared to the three he did not win in the whole campaign of 22 grands prix last season. But he is still on course for a fourth straight world title in this record season with 24 races.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also had a difficult afternoon, having to pit for a new front wing and coming home 11th, two places behind Australia's under-pressure RB driver, Daniel Ricciardo, who had started his 250th F1 race ninth on the grid.

Jude Bellingham Scores Incredible Overhead Goal At The Euros
NEXT STORY

Jude Bellingham Scores Incredible Overhead Goal At The Euros

Advertisement

Related Articles

Jude Bellingham Scores Incredible Overhead Goal At The Euros

Jude Bellingham Scores Incredible Overhead Goal At The Euros

Jude Bellingham's stoppage-time stunner rescued England from an embarrassing exit as the Euro 2024 hopefuls defeated Slovakia 2-1 in extra time.
Nigel Farage Election Rally Interrupted By Vladimir Putin Banner

Nigel Farage Election Rally Interrupted By Vladimir Putin Banner

As the U.K. election looms, Reform U.K. party leader Nigel Farage has been embarrassed by another public stunt.
Aussie Couple Travels To Every One Of Jetstar’s Destinations

Aussie Couple Travels To Every One Of Jetstar’s Destinations

An Australian couple has ticked off every destination offered on Jetstar’s travel network.
Italian Deli In New York Serving Up Viral Sensation ‘Pickle Bun’ Sandwich

Italian Deli In New York Serving Up Viral Sensation ‘Pickle Bun’ Sandwich

An Italian Deli in Long Island is drawing a crowd after a video of their famous ‘pickle-sandwiches’ went viral on TikTok.
Boston Trains Receive 'Googly-Eyed' Makeover To Bring Joy To Commuters

Boston Trains Receive 'Googly-Eyed' Makeover To Bring Joy To Commuters

In April, a group of Boston locals rallied for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) to add googly eyes to their trains, and they got their wish.