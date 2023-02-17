Couples Clever Hack For Changing Doona Cover

Changing a doona or duvet can be a difficult task, dare I say even harder than correctly folding a fitted sheet.

It can be confusing, frustrating, and sometimes even sweat and tear-inducing. It’s the last thing you want to do late at night when you’re desperate to get into bed.

However, one couple has shared a duvet-changing hack they recently discovered, which many have described as 'genius.'

The couple, known on TikTok as @ruesaint, posted a video that outlines the three steps needed to change a duvet quickly and effortlessly.

The hack involves having one person wear the duvet like a ghost costume while the other person hands the “ghost” the corners of the doona.

Lastly, you pull the cover back over the holder – perfectly casing the doona in seconds.

The clip has gained popularity, with some praising the couple's 'smart' tip and even trying it out themselves.

The most complicated part of this hack is the part where you have to acquire a partner if you are currently single. Maybe it doesn’t even have to be a partner! You could use a housemate, or a neighbour or you could trick a food delivery person into helping you. One follower questioned whether the hack would even work with their cat.

Overall, the doona-changing hack has been a hit online, and those struggling with this household chore may want to give it a try.

Image: TikTok @ruesaint