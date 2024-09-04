The Project

Australia Post Launches Special Kids’ Showtime Greats Stamp Collection

Australia Post is immortalising some of Australia’s most iconic children’s television series and films, with a unique Kids’ Showtime Greats collectable stamp collection hitting participating Australia Post outlets this week.

The iconic shows being celebrated span more than five decades, and you can expect to find on these stamps include Round the Twist, Blinky Bill, Dot and the Kangaroo, Babe and Skippy the Bush Kangaroo.

Jenny Buckland, CEO of the Australian Children's Television Foundation, said: “Australia has a long-standing tradition of producing unique and distinctive children’s screen content, which contributes to our cultural identity and shared collective memories and bonds us together. The joy and nostalgia that these stamp collections will evoke in grown-up Australians underscore how important it is that we keep telling Australian stories for children today.”

Australia Post’s Executive General Manager, Josh Bannister, agreed with this sentiment, saying, “For many Australians, this range will be a sentimental throwback to their childhood, bringing back memories of watching these ‘Showtime Greats’ with friends and family. So, if you’re feeling a little nostalgic, head into a participating Post Office or online, and send your loved ones a letter stamped with your favourite piece of Aussie film and television history.”

You can get your hands on the Kids’ Showtime Greats stamp collection now, at participating Post Offices or online.

