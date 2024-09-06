The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Donald Trump Offers Elon Musk A Job

Donald Trump Offers Elon Musk A Job

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump says he would establish a government efficiency commission headed by billionaire supporter Elon Musk if he wins the November 5 election.

The former president has been discussing the idea of a government efficiency commission with aides for weeks, people with knowledge of those conversations have told Reuters. His speech to the New York Economic Club on Thursday, however, was the first time he had publicly endorsed the idea.

It was also the first time Trump said that Musk has agreed to head the body. He did not detail precisely how such a commission would operate, besides saying it would develop a plan to eliminate "fraud and improper payments" within six months of being formed.

"I will create a government efficiency commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and making recommendations for drastic reforms," Trump said.

Musk said on an August 19 podcast that he had held conversations with the former president about the matter and that he would be interested in serving on the body.

"I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises," Musk wrote on X on Thursday.

"No pay, no title, no recognition is needed."

In his opening remarks, Trump pointed to a number of business leaders in the audience, including JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman and his own former treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin.

Attendees at Thursday's event also included Cantor Fitzgerald chief executive Howard Lutnick, who serves as co-chair of Trump's transition team.

On the campaign trail, Trump has frequently blamed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, the vice president, for the rise in prices of everyday goods during President Joe Biden's term in office.

While headline inflation has slowed in the past two years, many US consumers are still unhappy with the higher prices they have to pay for food, gas and other goods, according to public opinion polls.

Trump is seen as a more competent steward of the economy by most voters. But his advantage over Harris on the issue is eroding, surveys show.

With AAP.

Domestic Violence Services Given Funding Boost
NEXT STORY

Domestic Violence Services Given Funding Boost

Advertisement

Related Articles

Domestic Violence Services Given Funding Boost

Domestic Violence Services Given Funding Boost

Frontline and legal services helping women and children experiencing domestic violence won't be given immediate relief as the sector calls for urgent funding.
Experts Warn ‘Fridgescaping’ Is Bad For Your Health

Experts Warn ‘Fridgescaping’ Is Bad For Your Health

Food safety experts are warning against the Bridgerton-inspired ‘Fridgescaping’ trend sweeping social media, saying it could be putting your health at risk.
Benny Blanco Shows Off His Persian Rug-Inspired Pedicure

Benny Blanco Shows Off His Persian Rug-Inspired Pedicure

Benny Blanco may be best known for producing some of the biggest pop singles of the last decade, but it’s his intricate nail art that’s currently got the internet in a chokehold.
Michael Keaton Would Like To Go By A Hybrid Of His Real And Stage Name

Michael Keaton Would Like To Go By A Hybrid Of His Real And Stage Name

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor Michael Keaton has said that he would like to go by a combination of his real name and stage name going forward, Michael Keaton Douglas.
NSW Nurses To Strike Over Pay Dispute

NSW Nurses To Strike Over Pay Dispute

A pay dispute between NSW nurses and the state government will ramp up when thousands of union members walk off the job at public hospitals in a day-long strike.