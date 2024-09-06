Experts Warn ‘Fridgescaping’ Is Bad For Your Health

The TikTok trend has seen influencers filling their fridges with Bridgerton-esque fresh flowers, picture frames, mirrors and other trinkets, amongst their groceries.

But the Foods Standards Agency are urging users not to participate in the trend, as they believe keeping food next to such items is not only a health hazard, but also could decrease the life of food and increase the chances of cross-contamination with harmful bacteria.

While fridgescaping advocates argue that it’s just an aesthetic way to store your fresh food, an influencer known for her cleaning hacks, Laura Mountfard, isn’t backing the trend.

Speaking with the Telegraph, Mountfard said, “It's all well and good being pretty, but if it's not going to add value to your everyday life, it's not going to have any longevity.

'You can get so many acrylic boxes for any type of food and they're so much easier to properly clean… the fridge is not the place for a wicker basket.”

Another TikTok influencer, Shabaz Says, has slammed the ‘timewasting’ trend as being elitist.

Posting a video mocking the trend to his four million followers, Shabaz quipped, “Hi, you're poor, you may not understand this, but let me show you fridgescaping.

“You're not adding ceramic swans with flowers or jewellery boxes with actual jewellery inside in the fridge... you strive to be this level of unemployed, but you can't. You can't afford to stock up your fridge, let alone fridgescape.”