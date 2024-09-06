The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Domestic Violence Services Given Funding Boost

Domestic Violence Services Given Funding Boost

Frontline and legal services helping women and children experiencing domestic violence won't be given immediate relief as the sector calls for urgent funding.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a $4.7 billion package to fund critical services following a national cabinet meeting in Canberra on Friday.

The federal government will provide $3.9 billion over five years but this money won't become available until July 2025.

The prime minister said $351 million will be committed by the Commonwealth for a national partnership on domestic violence prevention, which will be matched by the states and territories.

Mr Albanese defended the delayed cash flow.

"We are providing the funding as part of the five-year agreement ... and what those legal services will benefit from is the certainty of knowing what is coming as they go forward," he said.

The prime minister said a coordinated approach was needed to address the national crisis.

"We must act to ensure women are safe," he said.

"These horrific and disturbing deaths and vile violence must be prevented."

Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley before the announcement said the coalition was concerned the money would not immediately flow through to where it was needed.

"If that is the case, on the trajectory we are on, 40 women will be killed and many more women and children harmed between today's announcement and that funding kicking in," she said.

"Domestic violence is above politics but we will hold Labor accountable for their promises to Australian women and children and for their delay in demanding a more rapid response from the states and territories."

Legal aid services across the country wants $317 million a year to meet demand for family law and domestic violence services, with vulnerable women being turned away.

An expert panel tasked by the federal government to examine how to best prevent violence, recommended a total ban on gambling advertising.

The report pointed to evidence linking alcohol abuse and problem gambling to domestic, family and sexual violence.

Asked about the rise of misogynist influencers on social media, Mr Albanese said the figures showing how many Australians had been exposed to the content were "quite horrific".

With AAP.

Donald Trump Offers Elon Musk A Job
NEXT STORY

Donald Trump Offers Elon Musk A Job

Advertisement

Related Articles

Donald Trump Offers Elon Musk A Job

Donald Trump Offers Elon Musk A Job

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump says he would establish a government efficiency commission headed by billionaire supporter Elon Musk if he wins the November 5 election.
Experts Warn ‘Fridgescaping’ Is Bad For Your Health

Experts Warn ‘Fridgescaping’ Is Bad For Your Health

Food safety experts are warning against the Bridgerton-inspired ‘Fridgescaping’ trend sweeping social media, saying it could be putting your health at risk.
Benny Blanco Shows Off His Persian Rug-Inspired Pedicure

Benny Blanco Shows Off His Persian Rug-Inspired Pedicure

Benny Blanco may be best known for producing some of the biggest pop singles of the last decade, but it’s his intricate nail art that’s currently got the internet in a chokehold.
Michael Keaton Would Like To Go By A Hybrid Of His Real And Stage Name

Michael Keaton Would Like To Go By A Hybrid Of His Real And Stage Name

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor Michael Keaton has said that he would like to go by a combination of his real name and stage name going forward, Michael Keaton Douglas.
NSW Nurses To Strike Over Pay Dispute

NSW Nurses To Strike Over Pay Dispute

A pay dispute between NSW nurses and the state government will ramp up when thousands of union members walk off the job at public hospitals in a day-long strike.