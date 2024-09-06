Benny Blanco Shows Off His Persian Rug-Inspired Pedicure

California artist @nailsbytav is to thank, or blame, for Blanco’s latest pedicure, which resembles an intricate Persian rug.

No detail was missed, not even the fringe lining on the top of each of Blanco’s intricately painted toes.

It’s not the first time the 36-year-old has gotten a peculiar pedicure. Earlier this year, his toes were adorned in a detailed nail art that’s resemblance to pickles was uncanny. Undoubtedly a nod to his popstar girlfriend, Selena Gomez’s, favourite pickle brand — Best Maid Pickles.

But wait, there’s more. Life-like pepperoni pizzas, pimples, and sushi, all have found their way onto the Grammy-nominated music producer’s toes, and it’s just as unsettling as you’d imagine.

Blanco’s pedicure was proudly posted on the artist’s Instagram, with the caption: “Persian rugs Handpainted @itsbennyblanco”, and the internet didn’t quite know how to react.

“I’m extremely upset about this,” one user wrote.

While another was much more certain of their thoughts, commenting “Straight to jail.”

“Pls don’t do that with Persian rugs,” one urged.

“MY JAW FELL OPEN,” another chimed in.

And perhaps, what is on the forefront of everyone’s mind, “@selenagomez shave this man’s toes.”