Aussies Injured On Singapore Airlines Flight Seeking Medical Evacuation

Keith Davis and his wife, Kerry Jordan, are currently being treated in a Bangkok hospital, where they have been visited by the head of Singapore Airlines Goh Choon Phong.

Mr Davis spoke to the Today show from his hospital bed, saying that while he was fortunate his injuries were mostly superficial, his wife is facing a long road to recovery.

"(My wife) fell into the aisle and she didn't move from then on," he said.

"She hit the ground so hard and you know, I leant over her and said, 'hey honey, you're okay', I could see she was breathing and she could speak, but when someone hits the ground, they're going to try and get up and that wasn't happening.

"And then I realised I was pouring blood all over her and I thought, wow, we're in a lot of serious trouble here."

Keith said he is thankful his wife doesn't have a brain injury, but is concerned about her spine.

"She's had a severe spinal injury and she has no sensation from her waist down," he said.

"She's got all of her wits about her, she's strong and we just just want to get home."

13 Australians were confirmed injured in the incident, which saw the aircraft drop 6000 feet in severe turbulence.