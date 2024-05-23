The Project

13 Australians Confirmed Injured In Horror Singapore Airlines Flight, As Passengers Begin Arriving Home

The number of Australians confirmed to have been hospitalised after deadly turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight forced an emergency landing has increased.

Australian officials were helping 12 Australian citizens and one permanent resident in hospital in Bangkok who were injured during the incident, a Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said on Thursday.

Another Australian patient had been hospitalised but has since been discharged, the spokesperson said.

"The Australian government offers its sympathies to those affected by the Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 incident," they said in a statement.

Some of the 56 Australians on board the flight have begun making their way home as relieved passengers touched down in Sydney on Wednesday night. Beverley Mayers recalled non-stop tears after getting off the plane.

"My son has come to pick me up, and I said to him, 'I have to stay with you tonight and see my other children and just hold them close'," she told Nine News.

A 73-year-old British man died of a suspected heart attack after the plane plunged in mid-air and sent passengers flying around the cabin.

At least 30 passengers were injured 10 hours into the flight from London to Singapore after it hit an air pocket.

With AAP.

