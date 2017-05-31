The Wrong Girl

Home
Back

The Wrong Girl Season Two Starts Production

The Wrong Girl Season Two Starts Production

Production has begun on the highly-anticipated second season of Australia’s hit contemporary drama series The Wrong Girl, airing later this year on TEN.

Returning for another engaging and entertaining round of love, friendships, work and family chaos are an all-star cast including 2017 TV Week Logie Award winners Jessica Marais (Best Actress) and Rob Collins (Best New Talent), Hayley Magnus, Craig McLachlan, Ian Meadows, Kerry Armstrong, Madeleine West, Christie Whelan Browne, Hugo Johnstone-Burt, Doris Younane, Kevin Harrington, Ryan Shelton, Leah Vandenberg, Cecelia Peters, David Woods and Steve Vizard.

At the end of season one, Lily Woodward (Jessica Marias) faced the biggest decision of her life, weighing up between leaving Melbourne to pursue love with Jack (Rob Collins) or staying behind to pursue her successful television career and stay close to Pete Barnett (Ian Meadows).

Season two of The Wrong Girl picks up six months on. Lily is living in New Zealand with Jack and focusing her energies on producing a documentary project, to limited success. She has found love, but finds herself at a crossroads, missing her best friend, family, work and, essentially, her old life and self.

Jessica Marais said: “I’m so excited to be back filming the second series of The Wrong Girl. We are joined by some incredibly talented new faces and our favourites from series one. We have the most fantastic cast and crew and I look forward to bringing the colourful and charismatic Lily to life.”

Network Ten Head of Drama, Rick Maier, said: “Lily’s love life is once again turned upside down, as The Wrong Girl returns with a brand new season. With several fantastic new additions to this incredibly gifted cast, the world of The Breakfast Bar has never been more fun, chaotic or entertaining. Just when you think Lily’s life couldn’t get any more complicated, it does.”

The Wrong Girl season two airs later this year on TEN

This Might Be The Wrong Girl's Best Episode Yet
NEXT STORY

This Might Be The Wrong Girl's Best Episode Yet

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    This Might Be The Wrong Girl's Best Episode Yet

    This Might Be The Wrong Girl's Best Episode Yet

    Climactic point, critical point, turning point, these are all synonyms for when something “comes to a head”. We really can’t stress how true that is of this week’s events. Without giving anything away, here are five reasons why – when it comes to the crunch – you don’t wanna miss this ep.
    5 Biggest Developments Of Season 2 So Far

    5 Biggest Developments Of Season 2 So Far

    Relive the events that have had us standing around the water cooler for hours
    Binge-Watch The Wrong Girl Season 1 Right Now

    Binge-Watch The Wrong Girl Season 1 Right Now

    Relive every happy, hilarious and heart-breaking moment from season one before the highly-anticipated second instalment hits TEN
    Natalie Bassingthwaighte Joins The Cast Of The Wrong Girl

    Natalie Bassingthwaighte Joins The Cast Of The Wrong Girl

    If you thought Lily’s love life looked set for smooth sailing, think again, Nat Bass is about to shake things up
    Everybody Loves Lily

    Everybody Loves Lily

    Pete, Jack, we get it, you’re not alone. The Wrong Girl’s Lily Woodward has been winning everyone over. If she hasn’t got us with our heads over our heels, then she’s got us wishing we could at least be best friends with her, or related to her, or even BE her. Here’s why you’ve just got to gush over Lily.