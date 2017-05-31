The Wrong Girl Season Two Starts Production

Returning for another engaging and entertaining round of love, friendships, work and family chaos are an all-star cast including 2017 TV Week Logie Award winners Jessica Marais (Best Actress) and Rob Collins (Best New Talent), Hayley Magnus, Craig McLachlan, Ian Meadows, Kerry Armstrong, Madeleine West, Christie Whelan Browne, Hugo Johnstone-Burt, Doris Younane, Kevin Harrington, Ryan Shelton, Leah Vandenberg, Cecelia Peters, David Woods and Steve Vizard.
At the end of season one, Lily Woodward (Jessica Marias) faced the biggest decision of her life, weighing up between leaving Melbourne to pursue love with Jack (Rob Collins) or staying behind to pursue her successful television career and stay close to Pete Barnett (Ian Meadows).
Season two of The Wrong Girl picks up six months on. Lily is living in New Zealand with Jack and focusing her energies on producing a documentary project, to limited success. She has found love, but finds herself at a crossroads, missing her best friend, family, work and, essentially, her old life and self.
Jessica Marais said: “I’m so excited to be back filming the second series of The Wrong Girl. We are joined by some incredibly talented new faces and our favourites from series one. We have the most fantastic cast and crew and I look forward to bringing the colourful and charismatic Lily to life.”
Network Ten Head of Drama, Rick Maier, said: “Lily’s love life is once again turned upside down, as The Wrong Girl returns with a brand new season. With several fantastic new additions to this incredibly gifted cast, the world of The Breakfast Bar has never been more fun, chaotic or entertaining. Just when you think Lily’s life couldn’t get any more complicated, it does.”
Production has begun on the highly-anticipated second season of Australia’s hit contemporary drama series The Wrong Girl, airing later this year on TEN.
Returning for another engaging and entertaining round of love, friendships, work and family chaos are an all-star cast including 2017 TV Week Logie Award winners Jessica Marais (Best Actress) and Rob Collins (Best New Talent), Hayley Magnus, Craig McLachlan, Ian Meadows, Kerry Armstrong, Madeleine West, Christie Whelan Browne, Hugo Johnstone-Burt, Doris Younane, Kevin Harrington, Ryan Shelton, Leah Vandenberg, Cecelia Peters, David Woods and Steve Vizard.