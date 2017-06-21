The Wrong Girl

Natalie Bassingthwaighte Joins The Cast Of The Wrong Girl

If you thought Lily’s love life looked set for smooth sailing, think again, Nat Bass is about to shake things up

I’m A Celeb camp favourite and former Neighbours star, Natalie Bassingthwaigte has been announced as the latest Aussie star to join the cast on Ten’s hit romantic comedy, The Wrong Girl.

As Jack’s ex-girlfriend, Gillian, Bass will play a vivacious, successful pastry chef who shares a long history with the restaurant business, as well as Lily’s new man.

With Lily and Jack set to take their relationship to the next level, Gillian’s arrival is sure to bring about a whole host of fresh complications and heightened drama for the new couple.
  
“I am beyond excited to be joining the incredibly talented cast of The Wrong Girl for season two.” The singer, TV host and actress said.

“With such fabulous scripts and characters, I cannot wait to bring Gillian to life and for Australia to see how this season unfolds.”

The Wrong Girl’s second season is coming soon to TEN

This Might Be The Wrong Girl's Best Episode Yet
This Might Be The Wrong Girl's Best Episode Yet

