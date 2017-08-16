Binge-Watch The Wrong Girl Season 1 Right Now

Whether you missed it the first time, or loved it so much you’re dying to watch it again, The Wrong Girl is now available to watch on tenplay.

Based on Zoe Foster-Blake’s best-selling book, the hit Aussie drama starring multi-Logie award winning actress Jessica Marais as Lily Woodward, explores everything from the burgeoning careers of thirty-somethings, the challenges faced by newly divorced empty-nesters, and the friendships and love interests that live in between.







When we first met Lily, she was an out-of-love brekkie TV producer with a full plate. Between wrangling unruly co-stars, and accidentally sending career-ending emails, Lily had little time for anything else to go wrong. Life, however, had other plans.

Torn between two careers, two countries and two men, the dramatic season finale saw Lily faced with some tough decisions.

Did she make the right ones?

When the second season airs, we’ll be able to judge. Until then, binge-watch The Wrong Girl season one right here.

The Wrong Girl Season Two premieres 8.40 Thursday 24 August on TEN