Everybody Loves Lily

She’s clever, creative, and driven

When we first met Lily, she was doing the Usain Bolt toward something. No, it wasn’t a man, nor was it a Boxing Day sale, or even a hair appointment – is was to work.



Ambitious and driven, her ideas for TV show segments are designed to encourage audiences to think, rather than assuming they don’t want to.



Don’t get us wrong, we all love to know what’s in style, but mainly so we can look great when we’re thinking.

She handles workplace sexism with aplomb

Co-host of The Breakfast Bar, Eric Albrectson could be described as being ‘of his time’. He doesn’t mean to make his female colleagues feel uncomfortable with his overtly sexual jokes and behaviour, he just wrongly assumes they’re flattered.



That was until his colleague, Jack, returned the behaviour.





When venting to Lily how inappropriate he thought Jack was, Lily calmly and sincerely explained that Jack was only demonstrating Eric’s own behaviour. Also that yes, it does make her feel uncomfortable when he bends over her in a way that brings her up close to his crotch.





She’s an excellent dancer

Sometimes it's the best form of communication​.

She’s the nucleus of the Woodward family

Often at Woodward family gatherings, when there's sniping, bickering and occasionally outright screaming, it’s Lily who provides the voice of reason.



She takes time to listen to everyone’s point of view and as a result, can handle delicate people and situations with sensitivity.



Also, this –

She’s a great friend

At Lily’s 30th birthday, Pete pointed out that of all her goals in life, there’s one she achieves over and over, and that’s being a great friend.

She never lets Pete go to a gig or an awkward dinner alone, and she’ll drop everything the minute Simone needs her.





While she’s genuinely kind to them, sometimes friendship means dishing out harsh but honest criticism, and Lily has the courage to tell her friends what they probably don’t want, but definitely need to hear.



There’s that whole snogging her friend’s ex thing … but who hasn’t done that?