The Wrong Girl follows the chaotic and comical life of Lily Woodward and stars 2017 TV Week Logie Award winner Jessica Marais, supported by an outstanding ensemble cast including Rob Collins, Ian Meadows, Hayley Magnus, Craig McLachlan, Madeleine West, Steve Vizard, Kerry Armstrong and – a new addition this year – Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

After running away from her problems (and to New Zealand) six months earlier, Lily returns to Melbourne, determined to get her life back on track. In addition to the massive task of saving her television show The Breakfast Bar from cancellation, Lily must face everything she left behind, including her best friend Pete’s declaration of his love for her.

All the underlying questions of Lily’s commitment and need for authenticity in her career and love life can no longer be ignored. This time, can Lily make the right choice?

The Wrong Girl is produced by Playmaker Media for Network Ten.