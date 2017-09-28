The Wrong Girl

Home
Back

This Might Be The Wrong Girl's Best Episode Yet

This Might Be The Wrong Girl's Best Episode Yet

Climactic point, critical point, turning point, these are all synonyms for when something “comes to a head”. We really can’t stress how true that is of this week’s events. Without giving anything away, here are five reasons why – when it comes to the crunch – you don’t wanna miss this ep.

The Wrong Girl, season 2, channel ten


1. Remember when Simone offered to have sex with Vincent and then ran out of the room because being in love with him was all too much? Ever wondered how he perceived that episode?

The Wrong Girl, season 2, channel ten


2. Anthony seemed quite jealous after seeing Mimi and Ivan together. Is that what led him to download a dating app and hit the town? These two are definitely at a crossroads in their relationship, which street will they turn down?

The Wrong Girl, season 2, channel ten


3. Given Eric’s resignation, The Breakfast Bar is hiring. Who will they get to take his place?

The Wrong Girl, season 2, channel ten


4. Forget cold feet. Last episode Lily was suffering from an Augie March-inspired pair of garlic sauce feet when she ran to see Pete, saw him with Gillian, dropped her kebab, and then went home and brought her wedding date forward.
The Wrong Girl, season 2, channel ten


5. In many way’s this is Jack’s episode. Prepare to get to know the man behind the mask. Is he really so unruffled and Zen? Or uptight, brittle, and desperately trying to maintain control?

This week’s unmissable episode of The Wrong Girl airs at the new time of Wednesday 8.40 on TEN

Missed an episode? Catch up on tenplay

5 Biggest Developments Of Season 2 So Far
NEXT STORY

5 Biggest Developments Of Season 2 So Far

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    5 Biggest Developments Of Season 2 So Far

    5 Biggest Developments Of Season 2 So Far

    Relive the events that have had us standing around the water cooler for hours
    Binge-Watch The Wrong Girl Season 1 Right Now

    Binge-Watch The Wrong Girl Season 1 Right Now

    Relive every happy, hilarious and heart-breaking moment from season one before the highly-anticipated second instalment hits TEN
    Natalie Bassingthwaighte Joins The Cast Of The Wrong Girl

    Natalie Bassingthwaighte Joins The Cast Of The Wrong Girl

    If you thought Lily’s love life looked set for smooth sailing, think again, Nat Bass is about to shake things up
    The Wrong Girl Season Two Starts Production

    The Wrong Girl Season Two Starts Production

    Production has begun on the highly-anticipated second season of Australia’s hit contemporary drama series The Wrong Girl, airing later this year on TEN.
    Everybody Loves Lily

    Everybody Loves Lily

    Pete, Jack, we get it, you’re not alone. The Wrong Girl’s Lily Woodward has been winning everyone over. If she hasn’t got us with our heads over our heels, then she’s got us wishing we could at least be best friends with her, or related to her, or even BE her. Here’s why you’ve just got to gush over Lily.