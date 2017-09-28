This Might Be The Wrong Girl's Best Episode Yet





1. Remember when Simone offered to have sex with Vincent and then ran out of the room because being in love with him was all too much? Ever wondered how he perceived that episode?







2. Anthony seemed quite jealous after seeing Mimi and Ivan together. Is that what led him to download a dating app and hit the town? These two are definitely at a crossroads in their relationship, which street will they turn down?







3. Given Eric’s resignation, The Breakfast Bar is hiring. Who will they get to take his place?







4. Forget cold feet. Last episode Lily was suffering from an Augie March-inspired pair of garlic sauce feet when she ran to see Pete, saw him with Gillian, dropped her kebab, and then went home and brought her wedding date forward.





5. In many way’s this is Jack’s episode. Prepare to get to know the man behind the mask. Is he really so unruffled and Zen? Or uptight, brittle, and desperately trying to maintain control?





This week’s unmissable episode of The Wrong Girl airs at the new time of Wednesday 8.40 on TEN

