'Traitors Got Rid Of Me Out Of Fear': Sandra Becomes The Second Faithful Murdered

During the first banishment, Sandra was leading the charge against Jack, hoping to smoke out not one but two Traitors with his exile. When it was revealed that Jack was Faithful, it didn't slow down Sandra who still had Claire in her sight.

But her bold gameplay and ability to rally the other Faithful had put her firmly on the Traitors' radar, and overnight Sandra was snuffed out and her time in the game was suddenly over.

"Going into the game I was very sure that I was going to be picked as a Traitor," Sandra told 10 play, "so when I ended up being Faithful I think my strategy wasn't as strong.

"In hindsight, I think if I wanted to stay in the game longer I probably should have tried to fly under the radar a little," she continued. "But, at the same time, I'm glad that I played the game as a true version of myself and I would rather speak up and go out with a bang rather than stay quiet and potentially get murdered out of the blue. I'm happy with the way I played the game."

Leaving the game a lot earlier than she had anticipated, Sandra was still wrapping her head around just how quickly the mood of her fellow players had shifted as soon as the Traitors had been selected.

"At one point you're meeting these really cool people and you want to form connections but, in the back of your head, you know that you really can't trust anyone and you know it's going to be a really cutthroat game," she said.

As one of the Faithful selected by the Traitors to be murdered overnight, Sandra was seen as a threat to their game, with her ability to persuade quieter players to vote alongside her.

"I definitely took it as a compliment," Sandra said of her in-game murder, "I think the Traitors definitely got rid of me out of fear.

"I guess the disappointing thing about being murdered is that you really don't get to defend yourself or plead your case," she continued, "whereas in the banishment room you've still got one last shot at trying to convince everyone that you're a Faithful."

During the first banishment, Sandra said she definitely felt like she had established herself as one of the leaders of the team. "I definitely knew that there were other Faithfuls in the room who believed I was Faithful as well and I think that potentially leading the team did lead to my downfall, but that's what's naturally within me."

Watching the episodes, Sandra got to see the conversations she wasn't part of, hear what her fellow players thought about her, and see the true faces of the Traitors.

"Especially someone like Angus, when I met him I felt like he was quite reserved," Sandra said. "Watching him in the Traitors Tower scheming and conspiring to murder, it's so funny because you see this whole other side to him."

Proud of the game she played, though short-lived, Sandra said if she had her time over again there'd be very little she'd change.

"I would have perhaps not spoken as much as I did, but I would still have portrayed my character as the strong character that it was because that's me and I signed up to this game to present myself.

"I have no regrets because I played the game as a true version of myself and I wouldn't have it any other way."

The Traitors continues Sunday - Tuesday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand