Luke Toki, Princess Aussie And Paul de Gelder Set To Join The Traitors Season 2

Returning for its second season, The Traitors returns with a cast brimming with familiar faces ready to take on the bloodthirsty game of deception, deduction and, of course, murder.

Twenty players, known as Faithfuls, enter a grand old hotel where they’ll live and work together to earn a prize pool of silver bars worth up to $250,000. The only thing standing in the way of that cold, hard cash prize are the Traitors living amongst them.

Scheming together, and sometimes against one another, it’s the job of the Traitors to eliminate the Faithful undetected until they’re the last ones standing. Can the Traitors get away with murder, or will the Faithful uncover their dastardly deeds before it’s too late?

And no one enjoys watching everything unfold like our deliciously devious host, Rodger Corser, who'll be back to push our contestants to their limits, and throw in a few cheeky twists and turns along the way.

This season is set to be bigger than ever with the cast including some very familiar faces like Australian Survivor All Star Luke Toki, joined by Below Deck Mediterranean favourite and The Real Love Boat star Hannah Ferrier, and radio and TV host, cook and author Ash Pollard.

Joining them is social media star Ian Zaro, and motivational speaker, conservationist and former paratrooper and Navy Clearance Diver Paul de Gelder who, in 2009, survived an attack by a 9ft bull shark attack in Sydney Harbour where he lost two limbs.

Underbelly star Gyton Grantley could use his acting skills in a myriad of ways, or if brute strength is more your style, famed professional wrestler Simone Williams — aka Princess Aussie — will also be along for the ride.

Each of these players possess their own individual advantages, but could a familiar face also mean a bigger target on your back?

Checking into the hotel alongside this eclectic bunch is Keith, a former undercover police officer, former federal agent Camille, nurse and cattle station owner Corinne, and Clinical Psychotherapist Sarah.

These everyday Aussies shouldn’t be underestimated, or trusted for that matter, like Blake a Beer Sales Manager, or Gloria a Disability Support Worker. They’re joined by Roha, who is leaving a life of luxury fashion behind for a bloodthirsty experience of a lifetime. Plus the Traitors’ robes really are glam.

Rounding out the Season 2 cast is Anjelica, a lawyer and representative in Miss International Australia in 2022, Insurance Disputes Manager Elias, Marketing Consultant Sam, Liam the apprentice sparky, Graphic Designer Paeden, and Customer Success Manager Annabel.

These 20 contestants will have to be at the top of their game and be ready to lie, cheat, and even murder to make sure they’re standing at the end with that glittering prize of silver bars. We can’t wait to see how this all turns out.

The Traitors Season 2 is coming soon to 10 and 10 Play.

Want more Traitors? You can catch full seasons of The Traitors, Traitors UK and Traitors US on 10 Play on demand now.