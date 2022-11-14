‘Everyone Always Underestimates The Pretty Girl’: Alex Reflects On Her Traitorous Win

Having flown under the radar for a huge portion of the game, Alex relied on her ability to make genuine connections with her fellow players, gaining their trust and emerging as a master strategist.

Speaking to 10 Play following her win, Alex looked back at her Traitors experience saying it was “filled with ups and downs and lots of tears, obviously”.

“I definitely flew under the radar in the first… week, almost the entire game,” Alex continued, laughing. “I just didn’t want much attention on myself, but I was really good at building relationships with everyone.

“I think everyone looked at me as their little sister who cried at everything,” Alex said.

Throughout the season Alex would tear up in banishment ceremonies or at breakfast when a Faithful wouldn’t arrive, despite on several occasions being the one who chose which Faithful to murder. And while some viewers called out her ability to cry on cue, Alex said it was all genuine.

“I’m super in touch with my emotions, I think if I actually tried to cry on command I would fail glamorously,” she joked. “I was just able to channel a lot of stress, sadness [and] guilt into those moments.”

Having stayed out of the firing line for the first part of the game, Alex was the prime candidate to be recruited as a Traitor once Nigel and Marielle were given the option. What Alex didn’t realise was that they had planned to use her as canon fodder the first chance they got.

“As soon as I found out that they were behind getting rid of Claire and Angus I thought pretty quickly hey, don’t be silly, that’s probably going to happen to you babes so get on the front foot!

“They obviously wanted to throw me under the bus and thought I’d be an easy target but the joke is on them,” Alex added.

“I think everyone always underestimates the pretty girl that does social media for a living,” Alex added, laughing.

While she was still celebrating her massive win from the night before, Alex also spoke about how difficult it was when the time came to reveal that she was a Traitor to the one remaining Faithful player in the game, Craig.

“I mean, it’s not something I’d recommend… it was very, very hard and I honestly sat there not wanting to even speak in that moment. But I had to own up to what I had done,” she explained. “There was a pretty sweet payoff in the end, it all comes with the game.”

During the season, Alex spoke about how she wanted to use the prize money to start a family with her girlfriend through IVF. “I think it’s really good for representation of gay couples and couples that need to get IVF, shedding some light on that,” she said. “I’m just glad I can represent that small community.”

As for anyone looking to play The Traitors in the future, Alex had some very short, sharp advice: “Don’t trust anyone.”

Catch up on the full season of The Traitors on 10 Play on demand