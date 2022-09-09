What To Expect From New Reality Dating Show The Real Love Boat

With thirteen singles looking for love aboard the Majestic Princess, there'll be plenty of opportunity for romance, and a boatload of drama.

Let’s dive into what you can expect.

Who Hosts The Real Love Boat?

Hilarious host Darren McMullen (The Voice) will keep the singles busy with cocktail parties. Experienced cruise director Hannah Ferrier (Below Deck Mediterranean) and entertainment manager Daniel Doody (Studio 10) will keep an eye on the singles’ progress, acting as cupids and sharing helpful dating advice. Cruise captain Paulo will keep the ship on course and attend captain circle meetings to discuss the singles in his time off.

Who Are The Real Love Boat Singles?

While the cast hasn’t been announced yet, you can expect thirteen real, relatable, funny and brutally honest personalities from various walks of life.

Each episode it will be either the turn of the boys or the girls to choose who they'd like to date.

Where Is The Real Love Boat Set?

Think Bachelor In Paradise US on a boat. Except unlike in Paradise, no matter what goes down, there’s no getting off the ship unless a) they're sent off, or b) thrown overboard.

They will, however, visit gorgeous islands as they travel across the Mediterranean and go on romantic dates unlike anything they’ve experienced before. It’s dating, but on steroids.

Will There Be Drama On The Real Love Boat?

Get ready for rough seas, The Real Love Boat will deliver top-notch dating drama.

There'll be betrayal, heartbreak, couple swaps, surprise intruders determined to cause chaos.

And beautiful friendships, heart-fluttering romance, inspo-worthy dates and ultimately, true love will be found.

Watch the first look trailer for The Real Love Boat now.

Stay tuned for The Real Love Boat. Coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.