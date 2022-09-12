Hannah Ferrier & Daniel Doody To Star In New Reality Romance Series The Real Love Boat

With old school vibes, eager young men and women, a giant cruise ship and romantic dates at pit stops across Europe’s most beautiful places – Network 10’s new series The Real Love Boat is a ride the whole country will want to be on.

Two well-known Australian personalities, Hannah Ferrier and Daniel Doody will be along for the journey, playing the very important role of the cupids.

We’ll see them help the contestants find love by offering advice and attending meetings to discuss the various dramas, and relationships which form.

Hannah Ferrier worked in telecommunications for much of her early life before she took a leap of faith, left her day job and travelled to Europe where she spent five years working as a yacht steward on ‘Mediterranean Yacht Tours’.

When the opportunity arose to be a part of the popular tv show, Below Deck Mediterranean, she joined as a Chief Stewardess and became a part of the yacht’s crew.

Hannah became a well-known television personality and a much-loved part of the show until she left after five years.

Fellow cupid and TV presenter Daniel Doody is most known as the roving reporter on Network 10’s national morning program, Studio 10, where he covers positive, feel-good stories sourced from the community.

He’s served as a newsreader for Ten News First and appeared on What The Hell Just Happened? in 2021. Daniel is also quite the performer, having performed in adaptations of Ladies In Black and Mamma Mia!

Together, this duo will make a splash on the lives of the contestants, as they search for love.

The Real Love Boat is coming soon to Network 10.