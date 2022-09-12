Meet Darren McMullen, The Host Of New 10 Series The Real Love Boat

Having Scottish-Australian TV and radio personality Darren McMullen along for the ride.

Not a stranger to the screen, Darren has quite the resume.

He proved he doesn’t only rock television, but he rocks the stage with his musical appearance as Prawn on the first season of Network 10’s The Masked Singer Australia.

He was all business (and a little fun) on the sixth season of The Celebrity Apprentice Australia, and he has a successful acting career. He has played various characters on popular TV shows from Alex Larden in House Husbands and Wes in Doctor Doctor, to Findlay Knox in SeaChange.

Darren has hosted Love in the Wild, Minute To Win It, The Magicians, and The Big Music Quiz, but he’s most well-known from his gig hosting The Voice Australia.

Now he’s ready to bring his humour and love advice to the brand new 10 show, The Real Love Boat.

But Darren’s role isn’t just to enjoy cocktails by the pool on a cruise across some of Europe’s most beautiful places, instead, he’s going to help a group of young hopefuls on their journey to find love – and all the drama that comes with it.

Get excited for The Real Love Boat, coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.