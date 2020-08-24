The Masked Singer Australia

Episodes
Video Extras
MasksArticles
Back

The Masked Singer Is On Tonight

The Masked Singer Is On Tonight

Production has been suspended on The Masked Singer due to COVID, but with filming complete on all episodes but the Grand Finale, the show continues 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

Several crew members on The Masked Singer have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting production to be immediately suspended.

Cameras were poised to roll on the spectacular finale, with filming already complete on the rest of the series, under strict COVID-Safe conditions.

“The health and safety of the community, and our staff and production partners is our number one priority,” said Network 10.

“The entire production team, including the masked singers, the host and panellists are now in self-isolation. They are all being monitored closely and are in constant contact with medical authorities.

“Network 10 is working closely with the Victorian Government and the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services. Network 10 is providing all crew with all the support and assistance possible.”

Fans can look forward to enjoying the next thrilling performances – and celebrity unmaskings – tonight and tomorrow at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play.

The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks
NEXT STORY

The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks

The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks

A brand new batch of top-secret celebrities will be donning some incredible outfits in order to hide their true identities, meet the masks for 2022!
First Look At The Masked Singer Australia

First Look At The Masked Singer Australia

New Masks Revealed. The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
Meet The New Masked Singer Panel In The Biggest Reveal Yet

Meet The New Masked Singer Panel In The Biggest Reveal Yet

Mel B, Chrissie Swan And Abbie Chatfield Join Dave Hughes On The Masked Singer Australia.
International Superstar Anastacia Wins The Masked Singer Australia 2021

International Superstar Anastacia Wins The Masked Singer Australia 2021

Performing as Vampire all season long, Anastacia was unmasked at the grand finale and crowned champion of the season.