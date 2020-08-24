The Masked Singer Is On Tonight

Several crew members on The Masked Singer have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting production to be immediately suspended.

Cameras were poised to roll on the spectacular finale, with filming already complete on the rest of the series, under strict COVID-Safe conditions.

“The health and safety of the community, and our staff and production partners is our number one priority,” said Network 10.

“The entire production team, including the masked singers, the host and panellists are now in self-isolation. They are all being monitored closely and are in constant contact with medical authorities.

“Network 10 is working closely with the Victorian Government and the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services. Network 10 is providing all crew with all the support and assistance possible.”

Fans can look forward to enjoying the next thrilling performances – and celebrity unmaskings – tonight and tomorrow at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play.