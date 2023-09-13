The Masked Singer Australia 2023 Reveals: See Every Celebrity

Promising another season jam-packed with surprises, wild performances and even wilder costumes, The Masked Singer Australia is back with a brand-new crew of famous faces.

Each week we’ll be scouring the clues and hints for any indication about who may be behind the mask, screaming “Take it off!” at the TV along with you, and after each major celeb is revealed we’ll update the following list to let you know if your guesses were correct or not!

Here are all the celebrities who have been unmasked on The Masked Singer Australia 2023 so far!

Episode 1: Crash Test Dummy

Revealed to be: Brian Austin Green

After performing Shawn Mendes’ hit Stitches, Crash Test Dummy was the first celeb to take their mask off, revealing Beverly Hills, 90210 heartthrob Brian Austin Green. The guessing panel had wondered if the celeb could be Nick Carter, Niall Horan, John Steffensen, or Donnie Wahlberg – to which Brian mused, “You guys aren’t cut out for this job!”

As to why the star decided to don the Crash Test mask and give the show a go, Brian explained: “I’m turning 50 this year, I’ve had 50 years so far of an incredible life. I took a lot for granted though. I had a neurological issue come up in my life. I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t say more than one word every 30 seconds. So, I’m at a place in my life where I’m just trying to say yes to everything and experience things. I really feel like this is the second part of my life.”

Episode 2: Fawn

Revealed to be: Sandra Sully

Our second mask to be revealed was none other than Aussie icon Sandra Sully, with the entire guessing panel completely fooled that she could be anyone from Carrie Bickmore to former Masked Singer panellist Jackie O! Performing a newsworthy rendition of The Pussycat Dolls classic Don’t Cha, Sandra admitted that she had been rehearsing right under Dave Hughes' nose, in his neighbour's apartment. “[I was] hoping like heck that I wasn’t going to run into you, or that you would hear me," she joked.

“I read the news every night and tragedy happens all the time, really heavy stuff, but you do only live once. Life is short - don’t live a life of regret," Sandra told the panel after unmasking as the fabulous Fawn.

Episode 3: Bad Avocado

Revealed to be: Summer Warne

Following our first head-to-head sing-off between masks, Bad Avocado was the third celebrity to reveal their identity, with Summer Warne stumping the guessing panel. Though they mostly managed to pick up on the sporting clues, the panel thought Bad Avocado could be Michelle Payne, Jacqui Lambie, Alyssa Healy, or Pettifleur Berenger. "My dad loved me singing, and my whole life wanted to do that kind of thing," Summer told them after her big reveal.

"He was like, ‘You’ve got to do it, Summer, you’ve got to do it’. I was like, ‘No, it’s not for me’. I was too scared. [But ahead of The Masked Singer Australia], I had his little voice in my head going ‘Just do it – stuff what anyone thinks, just do it’," she told the panel, revealing that the song she performed that night, Coldplay's Yellow was her dad's funeral song. "Chris Martin sang it at the state memorial, she said adding, "I want to make dad proud."

Episode 4: Bluebottle

Revealed to be: Shaynna Blaze

After a sensational rendition of Blondie's Call Me, there were calls for Bluebottle to take her mask off and finally reveal the celebrity hiding inside, only for it to be The Block star Shaynna Blaze, Earlier in the show, Chrissie had suggested Bluebottle could be her mate, but began to second-guess her own flawless detective skills and instead the guessing panel wondered if Bluebottle could be pop legends like Cyndi Lauper, Emma Bunton, Florence Welch and The Masked Singer Australia alum, Dannii Minogue.

"[Singing] was something I squashed for a long time, but now it’s time to bring the vocal cords back out again," Shaynna told the guessing panel after admitting that she had been flying back and forth to be able to film both The Masked Singer and The Block simultaneously.

Keep your eyes peeled as we update this list each week with more major celebrity reveals!

The Masked Singer Australia continues Mondays at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play