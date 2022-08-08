The Masked Singer Australia

The Masked Singer Australia 2022 Reveals: See Every Celebrity

Find out which celebs have been revealed on Season 4 of The Masked Singer Australia so far. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!

Returning for its fourth season, Australia's favourite wacky guessing game is back with a new panel and a new cast of incredible masks hiding huge celebs.

In each episode, one massive celeb will be unmasked, and their identity revealed to the panel and the nation.

We're keeping an eye on every clue, every hint and every guess that comes our way, but for anyone looking to see which celebs have been revealed, we'll update this list after each celeb responds to our cries of "Take it off! Take it off!"

Find out which celebrities have been unmasked on The Masked Singer Australia 2022 so far:

Episode 1: Knight

The Masked Singer Australia -Ryan Maloney

Revealed to be: Ryan Maloney

The Neighbours star was our first celeb unmasked this year after a rousing performance of Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits". While the Knight mask already had his head removed, the Ramsay Street royal joked that after 28 years on Neighbours, "This is the shortest job I have ever had!"

Though his time on The Masked Singer stage came to an early end, Ryan managed to sneak past the guessing panel without any suspicion, as Abbie, Mel B, Chrissie and Hughsey's final guesses included Shannon Noll,  Nick Cummins, Brendan Fevola and David Hasselhoff.

Stay tuned for more updates as The Masked Singer Australia continues!

The Masked Singer Australia airs Sunday - Tuesday at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

