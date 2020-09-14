The Masked Singer Australia

Episodes
Video Extras
MasksArticles
Back

Bonnie Anderson's Bushranger Wins The Masked Singer Australia 2020

Bonnie Anderson's Bushranger Wins The Masked Singer Australia 2020

The guessing panel was split down the middle, but this celeb’s secret identity was finally revealed, as she took out The Masked Singer title for 2020.

With Dave Hughes and Urzila Carlson firmly decided Jessica Mauboy was under the Bushranger’s glittering helmet, it was Inspectors Dannii Minogue and Jackie O who cracked the case, revealing Bushranger to actually be Neighbours star, Bonnie Anderson.

Standing alongside Frillneck and Queen, who were revealed to be Eddie Perfect and Kate Miller-Heidke respectively, Bonnie’s Bushranger belted her way to the end, and to The Masked Singer trophy.

Following her final performance of 'When Love Takes Over', Bonnie - still in her mask - admitted she had been “neglecting” her music lately.

After she had taken her mask off, Jackie asked about the comment and if competing on the series had inspired her to pursue her music again.

Neighbours has taken a lot of my time,” Bonnie said, “[Masked Singer] has sparked up a little fire in me and it’s nice to know I can do this!”

One of the masks that not only divided the judging panel but also Aussies who had been watching, Bonnie said one of the hardest parts of being on the season was trying to lie to friends and family.

“It’s very hard to lie on this show, I tell you,” she said holding her trophy. “All of my family, my friends, all of you watching were bugging me. I’m a terrible liar, but I think my acting skills came into play!”

Earlier in the show, Bonnie spoke about what it was like to perform under the mask, saying being Bushranger had made her feel “fierce, bullet-proof and invincible”.

“I feel like I can stand strong and take on the world. Whatever happens now, win or lose, I am happy. I’m a winner!”

Catch up on full episodes of The Masked Singer on 10 play

The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks
NEXT STORY

The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks

The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks

A brand new batch of top-secret celebrities will be donning some incredible outfits in order to hide their true identities, meet the masks for 2022!
First Look At The Masked Singer Australia

First Look At The Masked Singer Australia

New Masks Revealed. The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
Meet The New Masked Singer Panel In The Biggest Reveal Yet

Meet The New Masked Singer Panel In The Biggest Reveal Yet

Mel B, Chrissie Swan And Abbie Chatfield Join Dave Hughes On The Masked Singer Australia.
International Superstar Anastacia Wins The Masked Singer Australia 2021

International Superstar Anastacia Wins The Masked Singer Australia 2021

Performing as Vampire all season long, Anastacia was unmasked at the grand finale and crowned champion of the season.