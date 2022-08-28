All The Clues From The Grand Finale Of The Masked Singer Australia 2022

After an incredible journey of giant Gnomes, sexy Tigers and an adorable Thong, it all came down to three final masks battling it out for the trophy, and all the glory that comes with winning The Masked Singer Australia.

For Snapdragon, Rooster and Mirrorball, the end was in sight and each of them gave their final clues, as well as their final words to the panel before their masks were lifted and their famous faces finally revealed.

Here are all the clues, hints and guesses from the grand finale of The Masked Singer Australia 2022:

Snapdragon

Final Clues: Snapdragon is so pretty, but a little snappy at the same time. As beautiful as it is, it’s a challenging mask to wear. Snapdragon pushes me to do things I never thought I’d do and to sing songs I never thought I would. I don’t recognise myself in that music, but Snapdragon is so beautiful and so much fun that it is actually strangely comforting. Snapdragon is the only mask for me now.

Song: “Never Enough” by Loren Allred

Final Words: I’ve never been comfortable with who I am, publicly or privately. I found it difficult to talk and speak my mind until singing gave me my voice. But I still craved the approval of others. Now this extraordinary costume has taught me that I can enjoy the thing I solely love. I don’t need anybody’s approval. I truly love Snapdragon, but this will be the last mask I ever wear.

Final Guesses: Calum Scott, George Ezra, James Blunt, Sheldon Riley

Rooster

Final Clues: The first time I became Rooster I panicked. The claustrophobia was overwhelming, I thought there was no way I could do it, but I’m more comfortable now. I call the mask Big Bertha, it has come to life, drawing out a special part of me. I love our relationship now.

Song: “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears

Final Words: I know that this can be hard to believe in this mask, but at heart honestly actually I’m an introvert, and becoming an entertainer has helped me become more open. I do love making all kinds of people, all of you, laugh. That’s my favourite. Helping people makes me happy, but I’m always first to laugh at myself. I don’t believe in labels, labelling people or judgement, and I always look for the best in people.

Final Guesses: Robbie Williams, Neil Patrick Harris, Hugh Jackman, Hugh Sheridan

Mirrorball

Final Clues: I love Mirrorball, she’s consistently happy. Always living in the moment, but Mirrorball’s shiny exterior hides the work she does behind the scenes, she might seem squeaky clean and perfect, but nothing is perfect. She’s authentic and her love for entertaining brings people in. Mirrorball is all heart.

Song: “Last Dance” by Donna Summer

Final Words: I have always wanted to sing, not because it makes me feel good but because it’s inspirational and connects us all together. My parents taught me that serving others, making the world a better place, was the highest calling for anybody. That’s what makes us beautiful and that’s why I enjoy the discipline and hard work of what I do. It is my chance to pay it forward.

Final Guesses: Samantha Jade, Nicole Richie, Hilary Duff, Melody Thornton

Watch full seasons of The Masked Singer Australia 10 play on demand.