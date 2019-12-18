The Living Room

Episodes
Video Extras
RecipesShop The Look
More
Back

DIY Santa Claus

DIY Santa Claus

Get the family together and create the perfect DIY Christmas decoration for your home this season.

How to make your DIY Santa Claus:

Step 1: Download the Santa stencils below.

Step 2: Cut out the black lines on the stencil using a scalpel or sharp tool

Step 3: Cut a piece of plywood to size, attach the Santa stencil to the plywood making sure it is nice and flat.

Step 4: Paint the cut out areas

Step 5: Cut out the stencil using a Jigsaw or other tool which can work around curves.

Step 6: Paint your Santa using black, red and white paint or any colour of your choice.

Step 7: Trim the wadding to create a beard for Santa and the attach using a glue gun or other adhesive.

To see how Barry and Amanda made their DIY Santas, watch Episode 39 of The Living Room.

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room
NEXT STORY

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Need a dish to warm you up on those cold, winter days? The Living Room has you covered with these perfect winter warmer recipes!
    How To: Make A DIY Skate Rack

    How To: Make A DIY Skate Rack

    Baz teaches you how to make your very own skate rack
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 30

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 30

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 29

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 29

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 28

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 28

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.