The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasArticlesHomeCredits
Back

Meet Lexi

Meet Lexi

Get to know Lexi, the excitable and wriggly young Kelpie mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Lexi...

I’ve been in the shelter for 12 days. I am an 8 month old female Kelpie mix. My colour is black and tan.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Originally from the Orange branch of AWL, Lexi was transferred to the Kemps Creek shelter with her littermate Gidget. The two were part of an accidental litter and the owners could not care for them. Lexi would be ok living with kids, cats and with an understanding and gentle dog.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Very excitable, wriggly young pup
  • Perky ears and a fast waggy tail
  • Still learning about the world so can be frightened by loud noises and novel things

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Running around the yard
  • Playing games with the Animal Attendants
  • Can be won over with Devon

FACTS

  • • Her name is Lexi
  • She’s under 1 year old
  • She’s a Kelpie Mixed Breed

MEDICAL

  • Microchipped. Needs desexing.
Meet Simba
NEXT STORY

Meet Simba

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meet Simba

Meet Simba

Get to know Simba, the friendly and affectionate Cairn Terrier mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Sega

Meet Sega

Get to know Sega, the playful and chatty Staffy mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Winnie

Meet Winnie

Get to know Winnie, the independent and smart Pug mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia’s Emily, Jacob & Chop

Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia’s Emily, Jacob & Chop

We caught up with Emily, her son Jacob and their furbaby Chop from season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Cookie

Meet Cookie

Get to know Cookie, the playful and energetic Kelpie mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.