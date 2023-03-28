My name is Lexi...

I’ve been in the shelter for 12 days. I am an 8 month old female Kelpie mix. My colour is black and tan.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Originally from the Orange branch of AWL, Lexi was transferred to the Kemps Creek shelter with her littermate Gidget. The two were part of an accidental litter and the owners could not care for them. Lexi would be ok living with kids, cats and with an understanding and gentle dog.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Very excitable, wriggly young pup

Perky ears and a fast waggy tail

Still learning about the world so can be frightened by loud noises and novel things

FAVOURITE THINGS

Running around the yard

Playing games with the Animal Attendants

Can be won over with Devon

FACTS

• Her name is Lexi

She’s under 1 year old

She’s a Kelpie Mixed Breed

MEDICAL