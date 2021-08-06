The Bachelor Australia 2021: Where To Watch Full Episodes, Unseen Extras And Exclusive Behind The Scenes Clips

We’re just a few weeks into Jimmy Nicholson’s journey to find love, aka the perfect time to catch up on episodes and meet all the bachelorettes vying for his heart.

Our fave pilot has been soaring to new heights with some very lucky ladies on the most incredible dates. From the fireworks of new love to the clashes in the house, this season is proving to have it all.

If you’re looking to catch up, you’re in luck, 10 play has full episodes (as well as past seasons so you can continue the Bach party when you’re all caught up!). Head over to the Bachelor Australia page on the 10 play website or app and watch on demand.

Looking for more? We also have unseen extras and behind the scenes clips. Plus you can get the Insider Guide straight from host Osher Günsberg himself every week!

If you want a quick recap of all the pashes, dates and drama you can check out TL;DR, which promises to give you everything you missed from an episode.

Each week, as Jimmy furthers his connections, he sadly must also send a few bachelorettes home, and after they get out of the limo they jump straight into a chat with 10 play. Find out all the goss straight from the bachelorettes with new interviews each week.

And if you’re all caught up on every episode of The Bachelor Australia, do we have good news for you, the all-new Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise US will be fast-tracked to 10 play from August 17th at 4pm.

The new season boasts a cast full of favourites from the recent US seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette looking for their second chance at love and will also feature a rotating roster of celebrity hosts stopping by for a cocktail and some drama.

And don’t forget, The Bachelor Australia airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play on demand.