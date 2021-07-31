Bachelor In Paradise US Season 7 Fast-Tracked To 10 Play

Two years after Season 6 aired, Bachelor In Paradise US is returning, with the hopefuls from the American versions of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will once again head to Sayulita, Mexico where they’ll be looking for a second shot at love.
10 play will be exclusively airing fast-tracked episodes of the brand new season from Tuesday August 17th at 4pm.
For its seventh season, Bachelor in Paradise US will be hosted by a list of celebrity guests including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess and more, as well as Wells Adams stepping up to be the island's resident bartender by day and master of ceremonies by night.
With episodes fast-tracked straight from the US to 10 play, here are all the cast members who have been announced for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise US.
Aaron Clancy
Katie’s season of The Bachelorette (Season 17)
Abigail Heringer
Matt’s season of The Bachelor (Season 25)
Brendan Morais
Clare and Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette (Season 16)
Connor Brennan
Katie’s season of The Bachelorette (Season 17)
Deandra Kanu
Peter’s season of The Bachelor (Season 24)
Ivan Hall
Clare and Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette (Season 16)
James Bonsall
Katie’s season of The Bachelorettes (Season 17)
Jessenia Cruz
Matt’s season of The Bachelor (Season 25)
Joe Amabile
Becca’s season of The Bachelorette (Season 14)
Karl Smith
Katie’s season of The Bachelorette (Season 17)
Kelsey Weier
Peter’s season of The Bachelor (Season 24)
Kenny Braasch
Clare and Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette (Season 16)
Mari Pepin-Solis
Matt’s season of The Bachelor (Season 25)
Maurissa Gunn
Peter’s season of The Bachelor (Season 24)
Natasha Parker
Peter’s season of The Bachelor (Season 24)
Noah Erb
Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette (Season 16)
Serena Chew
Matt’s season of The Bachelor (Season 25)
Serena Pitt
Matt’s season of The Bachelor (Season 25)
Tahzjuan Hawkins
Colton’s season of The Bachelor (Season 23)
Tammy Ly
Peter’s season of The Bachelor (Season 24)
Tre Cooper
Katie’s season of The Bachelorette (Season 17)
Victoria Larson
Matt’s season of The Bachelor (Season 25)
Victoria Paul
Peter’s season of The Bachelor (Season 24)
Catch the all-new season of Bachelor in Paradise US on 10 play 4pm Tuesday August 17th or watch Seasons 1 - 3 on demand now.