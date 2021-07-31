Bachelor In Paradise US Season 7 Fast-Tracked To 10 Play

Two years after Season 6 aired, Bachelor In Paradise US is returning, with the hopefuls from the American versions of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will once again head to Sayulita, Mexico where they’ll be looking for a second shot at love.

10 play will be exclusively airing fast-tracked episodes of the brand new season from Tuesday August 17th at 4pm.

For its seventh season, Bachelor in Paradise US will be hosted by a list of celebrity guests including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess and more, as well as Wells Adams stepping up to be the island's resident bartender by day and master of ceremonies by night.

With episodes fast-tracked straight from the US to 10 play, here are all the cast members who have been announced for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise US.

Aaron Clancy

Katie’s season of The Bachelorette (Season 17)

Abigail Heringer

Matt’s season of The Bachelor (Season 25)

Brendan Morais

Clare and Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette (Season 16)

Connor Brennan

Katie’s season of The Bachelorette (Season 17)

Deandra Kanu

Peter’s season of The Bachelor (Season 24)

Ivan Hall

Clare and Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette (Season 16)

James Bonsall

Katie’s season of The Bachelorettes (Season 17)

Jessenia Cruz

Matt’s season of The Bachelor (Season 25)

Joe Amabile

Becca’s season of The Bachelorette (Season 14)

Karl Smith

Katie’s season of The Bachelorette (Season 17)

Kelsey Weier

Peter’s season of The Bachelor (Season 24)

Kenny Braasch

Clare and Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette (Season 16)

Mari Pepin-Solis

Matt’s season of The Bachelor (Season 25)

Maurissa Gunn

Peter’s season of The Bachelor (Season 24)

Natasha Parker

Peter’s season of The Bachelor (Season 24)

Noah Erb

Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette (Season 16)

Serena Chew

Matt’s season of The Bachelor (Season 25)

Serena Pitt

Matt’s season of The Bachelor (Season 25)

Tahzjuan Hawkins

Colton’s season of The Bachelor (Season 23)

Tammy Ly

Peter’s season of The Bachelor (Season 24)

Tre Cooper

Katie’s season of The Bachelorette (Season 17)

Victoria Larson

Matt’s season of The Bachelor (Season 25)

Victoria Paul

Peter’s season of The Bachelor (Season 24)

Catch the all-new season of Bachelor in Paradise US on 10 play 4pm Tuesday August 17th or watch Seasons 1 - 3 on demand now.