Survivor SA - S6 Ep. 12

S6 Ep. 2
In low spirits after nearly being eliminated at Tribal Council the previous night, Tom sought to solidify his position with the voting block of Ace, Annalize, Chane and Neil.
S6 Ep. 4
The morning of Day 9 sees the tribes being redistributed from two to three, introducing a new yellow tribe called Visayas.
S6 Ep. 5
The morning after Tribal Council, Josie resolves herself to continue looking for the idol on the new Luzon beach.
S6 Ep. 6
The morning of Day 13 starts with Chane deciding that she needs to step away from Tom, after he foolishly played their idol on himself.
S6 Ep. 7
At Mindanao, Tevin feels Josie's intellect and beauty will be a distraction for him, and that he needs to get rid of her before it will be too late.
S6 Ep. 9
The women and Werner of the original Mindanao have their sights set on Vusi due to his challenge performances.