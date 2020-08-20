Survivor South Africa

Survivor SA - S6 Ep. 13
PG | Reality

Air Date: Thu 20 Aug 2020Expires: in 9 months

During the Survivor auction, PK is offered an advantage over a meal he bid on.

Episodes

image-placeholder72 mins

S6 Ep. 1

Eighteen castaways are marooned in the Philippines and split into their tribes.

image-placeholder45 mins

S6 Ep. 2

In low spirits after nearly being eliminated at Tribal Council the previous night, Tom sought to solidify his position with the voting block of Ace, Annalize, Chane and Neil.

image-placeholder46 mins

S6 Ep. 3

Tom expresses his desire to get rid of Ace for flipping on the Big 5 alliance.

image-placeholder46 mins

S6 Ep. 4

The morning of Day 9 sees the tribes being redistributed from two to three, introducing a new yellow tribe called Visayas.

image-placeholder46 mins

S6 Ep. 5

The morning after Tribal Council, Josie resolves herself to continue looking for the idol on the new Luzon beach.

image-placeholder46 mins

S6 Ep. 6

The morning of Day 13 starts with Chane deciding that she needs to step away from Tom, after he foolishly played their idol on himself.

image-placeholder45 mins

S6 Ep. 7

At Mindanao, Tevin feels Josie's intellect and beauty will be a distraction for him, and that he needs to get rid of her before it will be too late.

image-placeholder45 mins

S6 Ep. 8

Visayas have depleted their food supply and are desperate for a reward.

image-placeholder46 mins

S6 Ep. 9

The women and Werner of the original Mindanao have their sights set on Vusi due to his challenge performances.

image-placeholder45 mins

S6 Ep. 10

Katinka wins immunity. Werner decides that he needs to step up in voicing his opinions within his alliance.

Season 6: Philippines