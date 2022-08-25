Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts Week 6 Recap

Survivor’s returnee seasons tend to reveal big, defining features of their franchise. By layering histories and culminating to more than the sum of their parts, these movie-style epics can highlight legacy, impact and hunger, when done right. For Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts, the past player battle of unrealised potentials and the passion to prove yourself, that exposed value system was love.

In production decisions, the hopes and heartbreaks of the players, the newly crowned winner, fascinating theoretical discussions and larger themes about how Survivor both changes and saves lives, this beautifully crafted tribute to Survivor as a concept became an eternal testament to the meaning of the show. Here’s how the love letter impeccably signed off.

The Road To Final Two

As we start most recaps, our new ruling alliance of Marian, Shane and Dino had assumed full power, which, in this outspokenly fluid season, would usually spell their demise. However, this close to the end and with aligned goals, they stayed intact, collaborating on a memory challenge against physical threat Phil and still losing four to one. With that target no longer available, perennial sacrifice option Killarney was finally forfeited before Phil could be defeated in both the challenge and the vote in the next round.

It’s a path that made a lot of sense for dual threats Dino and Marian, moving them to the opportunity of a final challenge win, or at least the chance to pitch to Shane, and then the possibility of sitting at the end with an impressive résumé for the jury. For Shane, Killarney may have been his best bet as a competitor for a real shot to win, and the decision to part with her here in the role of swing vote might have been the binary choice between winning and losing.

Creative thinking was weaved throughout these votes. In Marian and Dino’s continuously lethal duo, Dino made the plan to “strategically starve” Phil in front of the jury by blindsiding him on the Killarney vote, innovating around the block of his immovable immunity necklace. Marian bolstered this plan with another fake trinket, acting as if Dino stole her vote so Phil could be tricked to still trust her, and continuing the season’s theme of inventing effective advantages in lieu of finding them.

Still, in this week’s clear theme of head against heart, it was the emotional moments that stood out. As Phil told us his drive is in inspiring his kids, Dino tearfully wondered, with the goal in sight, if he was destined to be denied at the last moment. On a unique game reserve reward where Shane and Marian bared witness to the beauty of South Africa’s inimitable landscape and watched the dehorning of a rhino to save it from poachers, Marian pondered the brutality of man.

That emotion was palpable as some of the most profound connections in the season reached their indelible close. At the final four, long-time brothers Phil and Dino hugged and handed their fate to Marian and Shane, knowing one would leave and the other would have a better chance to actually win the game.

When the group reached the final three, their loved ones finally emerged, with Dino’s fiancée cheering him on to a final challenge win and then affirming the need to choose head over heart. While Marian and Dino had bonded over such a deep affinity for Survivor that it had been their salvation, Shane was the better strategic choice for Dino to sit with at the end. Despite an inherent connection and promises to go to the end together as the two strongest players in a show of respect to the game they love, Dino’s prioritised pledge was to his partner and, necessarily, himself, and the best way to respect the game is to play it well. Dino made the right move in sending final threat Marian to the jury. His tribute to their shared passion was to win.

Final Tribal Council

This head versus heart duality continued into the final Tribal Council as a pre-merger and a post-merger fittingly sat down to embody these tenets. Shane, once renowned as one of the most ruthless villains in Survivor South Africa’s storied lore, explained his subtler gameplay, attributing this new tact to his relationships. Through intentional strategy in humour and a father-like persona, he connected with the jury on a deep level, speaking to individual life-changing bonds that altered him as both a Survivor player and a person, an approach that will help him through current tough times. This transformation was validated by the jury, who heralded him as an inspiration, even when not voting his way.

Dino, who at his core is the loveable, friendly puppy dog constantly underestimated from his first season, described his more recent assertiveness, manifested in cutting blindsides and the final two votes against his closest friends. Illustrating his own struggles against internal negativity, he also spoke to his high-level game navigated as a threat.

A telling interaction came courtesy of Tejan’s question. Recalling a controversial moment where he literally begged Dino to take him on a reward moments after losing the car prize by seconds, to no avail, he asked Dino to defend his empathy in denying him publicly of this request. Where Dino might have chosen head and explained the decision on the strategic grounds it was made, he instead threw it back to Tejan, advocating for his compassion in taking others who hadn’t eaten and had given up a food reward earlier for the good of the tribe. He then questioned Tejan’s empathy in even putting him in that difficult position to begin with. This answer was exactly what Tejan needed to hear. He already knew Dino played the better game, he wanted to vote for his humanity, which he now understood, alongside the ambition that got him this far.

Because, while Dino was the logical game choice to win, he also represented its emotional spirit. As a vocalised example, his innate likeability and social capital were what gave him the power to make strategic moves in the first place. In the end, the jury voted seven to two to reward Dino’s strategic acumen, his newfound confidence and head, heart and soul, perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

Farewells

Killarney’s strategic journey was told to us as disconnected from the broader dynamics, but her real story was in what she overcame to be here at all. Sharing the loss of her partner and mother just months before filming, she became a prime and telling embodiment of the show’s capacity to save, and platform to inspire others also dealing with unthinkable hardship.

Phil was the surprise breakout star of the season. Once known for stealing sugarcane and delivering biting confessionals, this season he took it up a notch, becoming unmatched in both challenges and hilarity. Often an underdog who revelled in villainy and became a cornerstone of one of the game’s most likeable alliances, Phil’s character arc was season-defining and his re-return can’t come soon enough.

Marian was a strategic force through this season, channelling a feeling of indebtedness to the franchise into controlled, adaptable, creative gameplay, underlined by a deeper strength. Advocating beyond herself in her representation of those dealing with the skin condition Vitiligo, as well as mental health battles, her status as a role model was clear, but her game spoke for itself over and above that statement. The jury’s ultimate endorsement that they would have voted for her to win places her in the pantheon of Survivor legends whose victories were agonisingly cut short by just one day.

Shane’s emotional journey was a little obscured through the show, only properly explained at the Final Tribal Council to give context to a more demure outing this time around. With hilarious one-liners, a disdain for rewards, the show’s best toga wardrobe and the innovation to break challenges all season long, that acerbic Shane wit was always there, but this time cased in a subtler game we now understand as a symptom of his personal renaissance. In every form, from dastardly villain to loveable father figure, Shane is a franchise icon.

The Winner

Dino’s Survivor journey was a multi-year experiment in getting knocked down but getting back up again. Applying many times before landing on his first season, only to be further disappointed as a pre-merge boot, he spent this season first falling into a fire and then clawing back from deficits not of his making, retreating and attacking as needed and dodging the threat moniker to weave his way to the end. In a sublime showing of strategy interwoven with Survivor community shout-outs on his increasingly devastating voting parchments, Dino’s win is the ideal narrative representation for what this season and this show means to him, and to all of us.

Biggest Winner: We just experienced one of the truly great all-time Survivor seasons. We’re all winners.

Biggest Loser: Anyone who is missing out on this franchise. Seriously, tell your friends.

Shocking Moment: The full cast of players was brought back for a Day 40 reunion on location to break it all down because doing this without the pre-mergers would miss the entire point of this season.

Best Quote: As Phil carves Killarney’s name into a tree branch of fallen comrades, he complains about the length of her name, let alone his own blindside. “Dino’s a lot shorter, this could have been easier, but then again, so is Phil.”

Prediction: Survivor South Africa will return to elevate and innovate its already fantastic formula. It’s a matter of when, not if.

Journalist Shannon Guss hosts International Survivor coverage on Rob Has A Podcast's Survivor International RHAPup. Find out more here

Survivor South Africa: Return Of The Outcasts is fast-tracked exclusively on 10 play on demand