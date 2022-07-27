Survivor South Africa - S9 Ep. 7

Episodes
S9 Ep. 21
The game has shifted. There are now more outcasts on the jury bench than players remaining in the game.
S9 Ep. 20
The Individual Immunity Challenge is make or break for the remaining six castaways on the Sunshine Coast.
S9 Ep. 19
The six remaining castaways on the Sunshine Coast fight tooth and nail to stay in the game.
S9 Ep. 17
Up for grabs at the Reward Challenge is just what the final seven castaways need to rekindle their determination to outwit, outplay and outlast their fierce competitors, a video call from a loved one back at home.
S9 Ep. 16
Friends in the game can become foes at the drop of a hat, and some might fight back with guns blazing.