Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts Week 5 Recap

One of many paradoxes you’ll discover as you wade into Survivor is that unity gives way to individualism. Combining in factions and, even better, against a common enemy breeds true cohesion, while a monolith – or blob – really means it's every player for themselves. This week, the game both broke open and slowed down, with a merciful two exits in four episodes, allowing the show to inject viewers into the minds, conversations and paranoias of the contestants. We saw the current stronghold crumble, watched new plans emerge and were given a small taste of just how difficult Survivor really is.

Vote One

Last week we left off with another stunning victory for the loveable No BS alliance of Felix, Phil and Dino, who had risen to the top and were awaiting their downfall, as is customary for driving alliances on this season. That downfall, or at least implosion, was swift. All three players seemed to know that their want to play together severely conflicted with their chances against each other as threats in the end. Gaps in information, a shift in tone, a two-day, trust-ruining Idol hunt and some seeds of discord sowed in lies (but really accidental truths) from Marian, decimated this in-game brotherhood before their next vote.

The new dynamics saw a trio of Marian, Shane and Dino against Felix, with Killarney as a possible number for either side, Tejan attempting to work with Felix despite their positions as competing targets and Phil trying desperately to take out Tejan as a time-saving compromise that could temporarily get No BS back on track. Off-screen, Felix’s apparent scramble in the pressure drove all the votes to him, with Tejan as the secondary on the split. However, Tejan’s brief flash of a fake Idol and the ensuing chaos, combined with Phil’s inclination to want Tejan gone anyway, switched votes at the last minute and sent Tejan, largely unintentionally, out the door.

This was all told in maybe the most strategically dense episode the global franchise has ever seen. Between the second half of an Immunity Challenge and Tribal Council, nearly a whole episode was dedicated to pure conversation – some of it relevant, some of it lies, and all demonstrating the vagueness and confusion that defines the Survivor experience. Viewers were left to discern the through-line of the narrative, rather than having it dictated in the edit, in a 360-degree view of the island reconstructed from your couch.

Note to self – Survivor is overwhelming, complicated and often too grey for the word count of a weekly recap to clearly define.

Vote Two

As unity is built by common enemies, the new foursome of Dino, Marian, Shane and Killarney were lucky to have Phil. Debating at length how the split vote was derailed to the point that Phil’s actual target went home and his friend was saved, Phil became even more of an outsider than Felix, a feat considering Felix was only still there by accident. When Phil and Felix were serendipitously paired up in a challenge and won a cursed spa reward away from the others, the four consolidated in glee against their new rivals. They searched Phil’s bag and found his new Idol, and then set up plans against the duo if one of them were to win the upcoming Immunity Challenge.

As Phil did win his fourth challenge this week, the group weren’t leaving anything to chance. Scared that he would play his idol for Felix at the last time it could be used, they launched a three-pronged attack. First, Dino would utilise his old bonds, drawing in Felix to the promise of a shaky No BS alliance reunion and attempting to gauge Phil’s loyalty by requesting that the Idol be played on him, as Phil grew increasingly distrustful of Felix himself. Next, Marian would concoct a fake Idol nullifier, the next fantasy trinket in a season almost defined by them, to dissuade Phil from attempting to help Felix. Lastly, Dino would use his newly acquired extra vote, ensuring he, Marian and Shane could put three solid votes on Killarney in case Felix was saved, but throwing an extra vote on Felix to make him a dual-primary in the split vote if Killarney and Phil stuck to the plan.

Some may call this triad of defences overkill, but I admire the caution. They just needed one plan to go right to protect their plurality group of three, when, in fact, all of them did. Phil was staying true to Dino for now and played the Idol for him, Marian’s nullifier ploy impressed the jury, even if only assuring an already vulnerable target, and Dino’s extra vote sent Felix out of the game on a 3-3-1 revote. It’s the first time we can say with some certainty that the extra vote altered the actual outcome in who walked down the path, sparing Killarney’s life as a buffer and shattering the No BS alliance once and for all.

Next Week

Now, our final five face off for the ultimate prize. The group consists of Marian, a superfan with a compelling story who was knocked off the top of the hierarchy in the Steffi vote but quickly climbed her way back, and Shane, a legend of Survivor South Africa villainy whose barbs have been blunt but his game more subtle this time around. Together they’re an eight-year-strong iconic duo brought back to life this season from franchise lore.

They’re aligned with Dino, a perennial underdog since his first appearance who used that charm to latch onto the hearts of his competitors and do real damage, amassing a host of prizes in the process. Killarney, their tangential ally but also apparent sacrifice, has traversed the game with larger strength and bravery but is misjudging her placement and perception, making a jury campaign more challenging. Lastly, Phil now holds the title of both comic relief and challenge beast, the latter of which is now the best pathway to the end for this character standout.

Survivor South Africa’s elusive editing style, combined with fascinating philosophical and strategic conversations around what the winner of this historic season represents in gameplay and game respect, makes this anyone’s title to take. Beyond any broader thoughts around that representation, the vocalised dualities of the end path are a tale as old as Survivor time. Do you take lesser targets but risk them betraying you? Do you sit with shields but gamble your chances on winning against them? In the fragilities of the end game, timing will be crucial.

Farewells

Tejan finished in seventh place for the second time, but his two experiences had opposite trajectories. Where he first wielded total power until his final episode, he struggled this season to find his footing, which possibly originated in his role as the only representative of seasons one through four. His final stand was indicative of this experience – his vote out was a split vote accident, exacerbated by his own hand as his fake Idol drew votes to him, in a tribal council where Phil found an idol under the voting urn, when Tejan had looked in the voting booth countless times before. His journey in tragic irony was complete, but as he left the game calling the return experience “an honour”, his kindness, creativity and hunger for the game, in many ways, will remain his legacy.

Felix’s second game was unrecognisable from his first stint, which was more physically focused. He spoke pre-season and in Ponderosa about making his wife, a super fan, proud, and spent the first half of the game as a challenge leader and adaptable ally, quietly gathering information and progressing varied relationships to finally pull off the two biggest moves of the season. With those prolific scalps on his mantle and a stronger understanding of his true self, he goes to the jury with a game his family should be proud of.

Twist Check

Dino’s long-awaited Outpost visit, which he earned through Save The Date, gifted him a luxury holiday, in addition to the car he already won, and the aforementioned, well-used extra vote. With Phil’s Idol wasted, it was altogether a less than stellar track record for this season’s many trinkets. Idols went in pockets or didn’t change the vote result, and advantages were better served in implicit pressure or as bond builders than outright protection.

Biggest Winner: Even jurors are telling the players to take out Dino from the bench and he was still hardly targeted.

Biggest Loser: Phil’s only remaining alliance is with the Immunity Necklace, but it’s a bond he’s been cultivating well so far.

Shocking Moment: Killarney told the tragic story of losing her mother and partner within weeks of each other, only two months before being asked to play again. A moving reminder of the burdens and baggage players may be quietly contending with through the game.

Best Quote: As everyone else emotionally reacts to the possibility of video calling their loved ones, Shane retorts, “our loved ones are fine, bring me the chow and the advantage, let’s go”.

Prediction: When your pre-season winner pick is still alive going into the final week, you have to back them. Bring it home, Dino!

Journalist Shannon Guss hosts International Survivor coverage on Rob Has A Podcast's Survivor International RHAPup. Find out more here

Survivor South Africa: Return Of The Outcasts is fast-tracked exclusively on 10 play on demand