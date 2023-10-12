Preview: Socceroos' October Fixtures

The next week will see the Subway Socceroos head to London as they prepare to meet both England and New Zealand on October 14 and October 18 (AEDT).

It has been quite some time since the Socceroos last faced off against England with the 2016 friendly at the Stadium of Light, the last time they met. It was The Three Lions who came out on top on that occasion.

Their upcoming match will see the Graham Arnold's side play at Wembley for the very first time.

Watch all the action unfold on Saturday, 14 October with kick off at 0545 AEDT on 10 and 10 Play.

Graham Arnold's side will then turn their attention to the Ashes Trophy as they face the All Whites at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium four days later.

The latest match between the trans-Tasman rivals follows the two-game Centenary celebration in 2022 which saw the Socceroos come out victorious on both occasions.

Watch all the action unfold on Wednesday, 18 October with kick off at 0545 AEDT on 10 and 10 Play.

