How To Watch Subway Socceroos On 10 Play

Find out how to watch all the Subway Socceroos action on 10 Play

10 Play is the place to catch all your favourite Australian football icons in action as both the Subway Socceroos and CommBank Matildas take to the pitch for four massive matches over March and April.

The action gets underway on March 24 as Graham Arnold's men face off against Ecuador in the first match of their welcome home series.

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

  • Apple TV
  • Android TV
  • Telstra (Roku) TV
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Samsung TV
  • Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 play app homepage.

Chromecast

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 play app on your mobile device. There are different ways to enable Chromecast depending on the device you are using to cast content.

How can i use Chromecast to watch 10 play

The event schedules will be updated as details are confirmed. You can find the schedule here:

Australia to Welcome Home Socceroos in March

