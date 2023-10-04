Subway Socceroos Squad Named for Historic October Fixtures

Subway Socceroos’ Head Coach, Graham Arnold has named his 23-man squad for the October FIFA Men’s International Window, with Australia set to travel to London to take on England at Wembley Stadium and New Zealand in Brentford.

The first of two historic clashes will see the Subway Socceroos take on the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 14 October (5:45am AEDT) – the first time an Australian side has appeared at one of world football’s most iconic venues.

A clash with the All Whites at Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford will follow on Wednesday, 18 October (5:45am AEDT), with the Subway Socceroos facing their oldest rival for a unique piece of footballing history.

2023 Subway Socceroos Fixtures

Guide: AFC Competitions on 10 Play and Paramount+

Sport in October on 10 Play

Relive all the action from the Mexico vs Socceroos match

The recently rediscovered New Zealand and Australia Soccer Ashes Trophy will be taken home by the winner, with the fixtures’ perpetual prize making its official return after being missing for more than 60 years.

In addition to the selected 23-man squad, Arnold will also bring three train-on players – Alex Robertson (Portsmouth FC), Mohamed Toure (Paris FC) and Patrick Yazbeck (Viking FK) – into camp as part of their continued development through Football Australia’s elite pathway.

The October window presents the final opportunity for Arnold and his coaching staff to work with players ahead of qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026TM commencing in November, as well as the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023TM in January 2024.

Socceroos set to face England at Wembley

Socceroos to meet All Whites in London

The window completes a series of high-profile fixtures for the Subway Socceroos, having faced reigning FIFA World Cup™ Champions, Argentina (#1), Ecuador (#38) Mexico (#12) and England (#4) throughout 2023.

After making a successful return from an ankle injury for FC St. Pauli last weekend, Jackson Irvine will take his place in the Subway Socceroos’ squad, while Craig Goodwin has also been named following his recent move to Al Wehda FC in the Saudi Pro League, scoring a goal in each of his first three appearances.

After a strong start to the season in the EFL Championship for Ipswich Town FC, 43-cap Socceroo and 2015 AFC Asian Cup winner, Massimo Luongo will join the squad for the first time since 2019.

Lewis Miller earns his first senior national team call up, with the 23-year-old Hibernian FC defender joining a growing contingent of Subway Socceroos plying their trade in the Scottish Premier League.

Awer Mabil returns following a recent move to Swiss club, Grasshopper Club Zürich, while Brandon Borrello (Western Sydney Wanderers FC) and Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC) have also been named following strong pre-season form during the Australia Cup ahead of the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Men season.

Subway Socceroos’ Head Coach, Graham Arnold was looking forward to getting his squad together in London.

“We’ve played some quality opposition in recent months, and I’ve been happy with how we’re building towards what’s an important period,” Arnold said.

“Aside from the opposition, we’ve been able to vary conditions and personnel to give players the opportunities they need to grow and develop within our environment.

“This period [post-Qatar 2022] has always been geared towards those outcomes, as we refine the system and style of play that will carry us through the Asian Cup and World Cup qualification.

“I think it’s fitting this work culminates in what will be an amazing occasion at Wembley, as well as the opportunity to face New Zealand as we play for one of the earliest trophies in Socceroos’ history.

“This squad, along with those players selected in previous windows, are an important part of our journey into 2024 and beyond. We’re building a strong group of players who understand the team culture and values that underpin everything we do.

“We’ve got a fantastic group of young players coming through, many who have come through the Olyroos Olympic program, we’re now seeing the benefits of that work and investment. The involvement of players in a train-on capacity in this camp is about bringing them into the environment as they continue their development,” concluded Arnold.

Fans in Australia will be able to watch the Subway Socceroos take on England and New Zealand live and exclusive on 10 and 10 Play and Paramount+.

Watch the Subway Socceroos take on England and New Zealand live and free on Network 10 in October