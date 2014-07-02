EPISODE: 3/017 FLYING



Get ready for a jam packed episode of SCOPE as we take flight and examine all things flying! Catch up with the UAV changing the way farmers farm, join Dr Rob as he learns how to fly without leaving the ground, and discover the latest fashion trend in the bee world! All this and more, under the scope!



Hexacopter

The future of farming is here! Join Kim Bryceson and Armando Navas from The University of Queensland’s Gatton campus as they show off their latest agricultural UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle). With 6 rotors and an on board multispectral camera this creation of farming and robotics is making the monitoring of crops and livestock a breeze!



DIY RotoCoptor

Join India as she shows you how to make your very own rotocopter. With only a balloon, some tape and a hair dryer you too can make your very own flying machine that will blow the socks of your paper plane throwing counterparts!



Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions!

Flight Simulator

Michael Snowden from The Airline Academy of Australia teaches Dr Rob how to fly a passenger jet without ever leaving the ground.



Flying Trapeze

Join us as we talk to our good friend Mason West from Circus Oz as he discusses all the scientific ins and outs of the flying trapeze.



QANTAS Museum

Out on the road, Dr Rob is joined by Tom Harwood from the QANTAS Founders Museum at Longreach. They take a journey through aviation history and discover some of the most interesting planes from the past 80 years.



Bees with Backpacks

Dr Paulo De Souza from CSIRO Computational Informatics talks us through his work fitting bees with backpacks. These tiny sensors (or backpacks) are helping scientists monitor these important insects and their impact on the environment.



So join Dr Rob as once again the ordinary becomes extraordinary, under the SCOPE.



Watch Scope Season 3 Episode 17 FLYING now!