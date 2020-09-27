SCOPE THIS OUT: Science is everywhere!

Scope is a fast, funny and informative children’s science show produced in association with the CSIRO.

The show is hosted by science wiz Isla and stories are presented by a range of experts – from acclaimed university researchers to factory engineers, passionate zookeepers and elite sportspeople – giving the audience a personalised view of the scientific world.

Each episode is crammed full of new and interesting scientific facts and cool experiments that our audience can try out at home.

Scope was created to demystify the world of science and technology, and make it relevant, accessible and above all fascinating to a young audience.