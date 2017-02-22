Scope Season 3 Episode 146 ENVIRO SCI

EPISODE: 3/146 Enviro Sci



Get ready for an eco-adventure with Lee on an environmentally friendly episode of SCOPE! We explore the perils of permafrost, we investigate the irukandji and we say hello to a sustainable farm!



Jellyfish Research: Deadlier than a cobra, smaller than a match head and almost completely transparent! According to Shannon Klein from Griffith University, climate change and warming waters could be driving this deadly jellyfish right into our backyard! So how do we stop them?



Permafrost: They may be small, but the microscopic organisms living in Sweden’s thawing permafrost could have a big impact on our planets climate! Join Ben Woodcroft and Caitlin Singleton from the University of Queensland as they attempt to figure out exactly what is going on with this microbial menace.



DIY Recycled Paper: Recycling is essential to helping the environment. But just how does it work? Join junior scientist Hayley as she explains the science behind her ecological experiment.



Renewable Energy: Meet junior inventor Jeremy from Brighton Grammar School and his environmentally friendly creation: the bike generator!



Sustainable Farm: The South Australian desert may not seem like the ideal place to grow your crops. But for Steve Marafiote and his sustainable farm it’s just about perfect!



There’s environmental science around every corner on this jam-packed episode of SCOPE: where the ordinary becomes extraordinary!



