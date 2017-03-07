Scope Season 3 Episode 147 Innovative Science

EPISODE: 3/147 Innovative Science

Innovation is the force that drives science forward and on this episode of SCOPE we explore some of the most innovative science in the world today!

We check out a harp with no strings, we tick along with the world’s most accurate clock and we trek through the Peruvian jungle from the comfort of a VR lab!



Laser Harp: The harp has been around for more than 5000 years old. Junior Inventor Reuben thought it was about time to bring this ancient instrument into the 21st Century using laser.

Touch DNA Device: DNA testing is essential to any crime scene investigation. But traditional collection methods can be inefficient. Luckily, Associate Professor Sandy Walkers’ has a revolutionary new forensic tool that could soon change all that.



Thermoelectric Battery: Junior inventor Jaikob showcases his unique way of generating electricity from the heat of a candle!



Sapphire Clock: Losing a couple of seconds off your wristwatch every month may not be a big deal to you, but when it comes to scientific measurements keeping time is essential to accurate record keeping. That’s why Andre Luiten and Martin O’Connor from the University of Adelaide have developed a clock so accurate it only loses a single second every 30 million years!



DIY Science - Solar Oven: Ovens, microwaves and … pizza boxes? Junior scientist Hayley explains how you can use the power of the sun to cook up some of your favourite treats!

VR Conservation: Join Professor Kerrie Mengersen from Queensland University of Technology as she’s takes some of the world’s leading conservation scientists out of the lab and into the Amazon with the help of virtual reality!



All that and more on a truly innovative episode of SCOPE: where the ordinary becomes extraordinary!



