King's Cup Quarter Finals Review

Catch up with all the action from the King's Cup Quarter Finals

Three out of four King's Cup Quarter Final matches have been and gone.

Abha vs Al Khaleej kicked off proceedings on Monday, 11 December before the mighty Al Hilal faced off against Al Taawoun and Al Shabab came up against Al Al Nassr a day later.

Catch all the highlights and full match replays from the three encounters below:

Abha vs Al Khaleej: Full Match Replay/Highlights

Al Hilal vs Al Taawoun: Full Match Replay/Highlights

Al Shabab vs Al Nassr: Full Match Replay/Highlights

The final quarter final match up is still to come with Al Faisaly set to host Al Ittihad at 0215 AEDT on Monday, 5 February.

A reminder that you can catch all the action from that encounter live and free on 10 Play.

Keep an eye out on 10 Play's Roshn Saudi League Fixtures page as the competition resumes on Thursday, 8 February.

