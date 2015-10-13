Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Xander McGuire joins Neighbours

Xander McGuire joins Neighbours

We welcome a new addition to the Neighbours cast.

Twelve-year-old Xander McGuire is Neighbours’ latest recruit, joining the popular series in a guest role as Charlie Hoyland, the son of one of the show’s most iconic characters Steph Scully played by Carla Bonner, who coincidentally shares the same Christian name as Xander’s real life mother.

Charlie Hoyland was introduced to the series in 2006 and has been played by two other young performers at different stages of the character’s development.

The rising star developed an interest in acting while performing in his school’s musical that lead to a screen test for the daily soap and has received plenty of encouragement from his father, television and radio identity Eddie McGuire.

“It’s an amazing first job in the industry, Neighbours has been such a big part of Australian television and has launched so many careers.  I’m really excited,” said Xander who starts filming this week.

In the meantime, Xander has researched his on-screen mother and made some intriguing discoveries; “Married, step-children, battled cancer, had a son which is me, stabbed, sent to prison for manslaughter, followed up by kidnapping – and I thought I had an interesting family in real life,”

Neighbours Series Producer, Jason Herbison said about the show’s newest addition; “I’m thrilled to have Xander playing a character that already has a significant history with the show and I’ve no doubt he’ll do a sterling job continuing the character’s story,”

Xander will debut on-air in early 2016.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.