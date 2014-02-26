Neighbours

Tina Bursill joins Neighbours in a guest role

One of Australia’s most respected and celebrated actresses Tina Bursill joins the Neighbours’ cast in a guest role from next month (March 10).

The television, film and theatre icon stars as Kathy Carpenter, the mother of Lauren Turner played by Kate Kendall and the ex-wife and fierce adversary of Lou Carpenter played the show’s longest running cast member Tom Oliver.

Kathy steps onto Ramsay Street following one of the show’s biggest revelations for 2014 – Brad Willis and Lauren Turner’s had a love-child – and adds more fuel to an already simmering situation when she drops a bombshell which will rock both families.

Tina and Tom are no strangers to a little sparring between each other having starred together in a police series, King’s Men in the mid seventies.

“While it has been a long time between takes, it was lovely to work with Tom again and also a lot of new faces,” said Tina.

