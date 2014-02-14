Sheilas recap Mark my words

Well, it’s official Mark Brennan the stud muffin is back in Erinsborough to stay. And what a good decision that was! Not only has he turned up the hot factor but I’ve got bets on him rescuing Kate from the pit of self despair she seems to be wallowing in so much these days. Of course, at this stage of the game Kate’s not having a bar of him. Which is obviously ludicrous. But given Kate’s track record of failed relationships (don’t quote me on that) it’s little wonder she’s not giving someone who might actually work out a shot…if you know what I mean. But mark my words those two are meant for each other and so there’s no choice but for it to work out in the end. If it doesn’t work out, it’s quite simply not the end…

Now I’m sure you’ve heard about that terrible accident that saw pool boy seriously injured? Yes, well the latest on that saga is those Willises have gone nuts looking for someone to blame. They seem to have gone on a witch-hunt and Mason is the prime suspect. I know in the past I’ve not exactly been the biggest fan of the kid, and let’s be honest, he’s certainly shown signs of delinquency…but to suggest that the boy did something to intentionally hurt pool boy?! That’s just utter madness. But still, that Brad Willis will not be told. I never thought I’d say it this but I really do feel for the Turners on this one!

I suppose you’d all like to know what the latest is with that Grandson of mine? As to be expected, Georgia hasn’t been so quick to jump back on the Kyle Canning bandwagon. I think deep down Kyle thought that because he’d ended his “relationship” with Kate, that somehow gave him a home run straight back into the arms of Georgia. But no, he did not pass go and he certainly didn’t collect his two hundred smackaroonies! She pretty much just sent him straight to jail… And I can’t really blame her. Although, that being said, how on earth is she going to raise the baby? She just can’t and the girl’s smart enough to know that. This is why she’s gone and made the incredibly tough and brave decision to leave Erinsborough to have the baby in Birregurra. Naturally, Kyle’s devastated and who can blame him? And it’s not exactly like I’m thrilled at the fact my great grandchild is going to be living 100 miles away…but as heartbreaking as it might be, Georgia’s really got to think about what’s best for the baby and if she thinks this is it, then I’ll support her decision.