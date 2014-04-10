Pam Willis returns to Erinsborough

This latest reunion for two of Australia’s most respected performers is the first time Terence and Sue have worked together since their time on Neighbours in the early nineties.

“It’s been a lovely experience to return to Neighbours to see some of the familiar faces and of course meet a lot of new ones,” said Sue who is currently starring in the ABC drama A Time Of Our Lives.

Pam follows her husband Doug to Erinsborough where he is staying with his son Brad (played Kip Gamblin) and daughter-in-law (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) initially to confront him over an on-going issue. She quickly learns that her husband is about to face the biggest challenge of his life.

Sue joins the cast on-air from May 5 on Eleven in Australia and May 19 on Five in the UK.