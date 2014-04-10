Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Pam Willis returns to Erinsborough

Pam Willis returns to Erinsborough

It’s a family affair on Neighbours next month with not only the return of one of the show’s favourite characters, Doug Willis played by Terence Donovan, his wife Pam played by Sue Jones will also be dropping by Ramsay Street

This latest reunion for two of Australia’s most respected performers is the first time Terence and Sue have worked together since their time on Neighbours in the early nineties.

“It’s been a lovely experience to return to Neighbours to see some of the familiar faces and of course meet a lot of new ones,” said Sue who is currently starring in the ABC drama A Time Of Our Lives.

Pam follows her husband Doug to Erinsborough where he is staying with his son Brad (played Kip Gamblin) and daughter-in-law (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) initially to confront him over an on-going issue. She quickly learns that her husband is about to face the biggest challenge of his life.

Sue joins the cast on-air from May 5 on Eleven in Australia and May 19 on Five in the UK.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.