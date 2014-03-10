Neighbours

Olympia Valance joins Neighbours

When aspiring actress Olympia Valance was told she had scored a regular role on Neighbours as feisty Paige Novak, one of the first people she alerted was her famous older sister Holly

The stunning 21-year-old, who has been modeling for a number of years, has nurtured a long desire to pursue acting attending drama schools since she was a teenager and still studies at the Melbourne Actor’s Lab.

"This is an amazing opportunity to learn from so many experienced actors and really hone my skills," said Olympia who is also working on several independent film projects.

The daughter of Greek and Serbian parents, Olympia, who was born and raised in Melbourne, is the third eldest of eight half-siblings and the step-daughter of Australian singing legend, Ross Wilson frontman from Mondo Rock and Daddy Cool bands so music is also a big part of her life. Her younger sister Athina is an accomplished singer.

“We really are the modern family and I guess we’re not unlike a lot of the extended families represented on Neighbours so I already have an affinity with some of the characters," said Olympia.

And how does her famous sibling feel about Olympia's new role, “Holly has been incredibly supportive and super proud, it’s been great and she can’t wait to see me on Ramsay Street,”

Olympia will make her on-air debut in June.

