Neighbours 30th stamp series

The ultimate stamp of success is your very own stamp!

To celebrate Neighbours upcoming 30th Anniversary, Australia’s postal service has awarded the internationally popular nightly soap with its own stamp series.

The unique memento features stamps of the show’s most iconic characters including the much-loved Harold and Madge Bishop (Ian Smith and Anne Charleston); Karl and Susan Kennedy (Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne); Toadie and Sonya Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney and Eve Morey) resident villain Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and loveable pooch Bouncer.

“Considering stamps are usually reserved for historians, scientists and inventors etc, I am seriously honoured, my kids still can't believe it," said Alan Fletcher who celebrated his own 20th Anniversary milestone with on-screen partner Jackie Woodburne last year.

For UK fans of Neighbours, the stamp packs are available from February 24 online from www.auspost.com.au for $22.95 (AUD).