Ned Willis set to arrive in Erinsborough

The son of Brad Willis and Beth Brennan is on his way to Ramsay St!

Hot on the heels of Neighbours’ recent announcement that Charlene and Scott’s daughter Madison is moving into Ramsay Street, another never seen before heritage character is also taking up residence – Ned Willis, the son of Brad Willis and Beth Brennan.

 

Perth born actor Ben Hall, 23, has been cast in the role of Ned who has been has been mentioned over the years. The original Brad Willis was played by Benjamin Mitchell and Scott Michaelson, and now Kip Gamblin.  Ned’s on-screen mother was played by international music star Natalie Imbruglia.

 

The introduction of Ned will unite all of Brad’s children, and in a Neighbours’ first, head of the Willis family, Doug played by acting doyen Terence Donovan, will also share in the family reunion on-screen.

 

BenHall

 

“Ned is a very complex character, he can be quite manipulative but he has had a bit to deal with and it’s really interesting how his story line pans out,” said Ben, a graduate of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

 

Before moving into acting, Ben was moving toward are career in sport having reached a national level in swimming while in high school.

 

Ben’s episodes will screen from April 6.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

